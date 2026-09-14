Vietnamese, international children invited to join drawing contest

HÀ NỘI — Children aged six to 14 living and studying in Hà Nội can take part in the International Children’s Drawing Contest, themed 'I Love Hà Nội – City for Peace'.

The competition aims to encourage creativity and artistic talents while fostering love for Việt Nam and Hà Nội and promoting appreciation of peace.

The on-site contest will give contestants 120 minutes to complete their drawings, with the organising committee providing easels, drawing boards, A3-size paper, pencils, erasers and other necessary materials.

Contestants may choose from a range of colouring materials, including watercolours, crayons, gouache, oil paints, markers and coloured pencils, in accordance with the contest rules.

Under the theme 'I Love Hà Nội – City for Peace', entries will portray Hà Nội as a City for Peace and a UNESCO Creative City, highlighting its cultural richness, civility, modernity and quality of life.

They may also depict children’s dreams of a peaceful world free from war, violence and natural disasters, as well as friendship and solidarity between Vietnamese children and their international peers.

The drawings may also focus on environmental protection, peaceful everyday life, courteous behaviour among Hà Nội residents, and cultural exchange between children from Hà Nội and their international peers.

The contest is organised by the Hà Nội Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the Hà Nội Union of Friendship Organisations, the Hà Nội Peace Committee, the Hà Nội Fine Arts Association and the Hà Nội UNESCO Association.

The judging panel comprises reputable artists and cultural and arts managers. The Hà Nội Cultural and Library Centre will advise on the contest plan and coordinate its implementation.

The contest will give international children an opportunity to interact, learn from one another, strengthen friendship and promote the image of Hà Nội as a friendly, open and globally connected city.

It also marks the 72nd anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954–2026) and looks ahead to Việt Nam Cultural Day on November 24.

It will help children gain a deeper understanding of the value of peace, Hà Nội’s millennium-old cultural heritage, and the capital’s tradition of hospitality and commitment to peace as a UNESCO-recognised City for Peace.

The event is scheduled for October 4 at Lý Tự Trọng Flower Garden, 2 Thụy Khuê Street, Tây Hồ Ward, Hà Nội, or another venue designated by the organisers based on actual conditions.

Winning entries are expected to be displayed at the Hà Nội Cultural and Library Centre, 47 Bà Triệu Street, Cửa Nam Ward, Hà Nội. — VNS