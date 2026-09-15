Hà Nội to host Asia-Pacific dialogue on heritage, authenticity

HÀ NỘI – The Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity is scheduled to take place in Hà Nội from September 27 to October 1, bringing together about 250 Vietnamese and international participants.

Under Plan No. 347/KH-UBND signed by Standing Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Dương Đức Tuấn on September 8, the dialogue will be held in a hybrid format, with both in-person and online participation.

The event is co-hosted by the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hà Nội People’s Committee, in coordination with the UNESCO Office in Hà Nội and the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

It aims to provide an international scientific forum for further research, exchanges and discussions on authenticity in world heritage conservation, in close connection with the outstanding universal value, integrity and cultural values of heritage elements.

Through dialogue among authorities, international organisations, experts, scientists and heritage managers, the event will seek approaches suited to the historical, cultural and social characteristics and practical conditions of the Asia-Pacific region.

The organisation of the dialogue in Việt Nam demonstrates the country’s active role in and sense of responsibility toward international cooperation in the conservation and promotion of world heritage values, particularly as Việt Nam continues to actively engage in UNESCO and international mechanisms regarding culture and heritage.

The event will also help promote Việt Nam’s image, potential and efforts in heritage research, conservation and promotion, while increasing professional exchanges and securing further support from UNESCO, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), World Heritage Committee members and international experts.

Particular attention will be given to the Central Sector of the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, the Cổ Loa Citadel and other heritage sites of outstanding value in Việt Nam.

For Hà Nội, the dialogue will highlight the capital as a “City for Peace” and “Creative City”, a major cultural centre and a city with a rich history and long-standing cultural traditions, as well as its sense of responsibility toward conserving and promoting heritage of humanity.

It will also establish a regular dialogue and networking mechanism among Hà Nội, the Thăng Long – Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre, UNESCO, ICOMOS and leading heritage experts and scientists. This is expected to strengthen international consultation on research, conservation, restoration and reconstruction of Kính Thiên Palace at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel.

During technical sessions, field visits and direct exchanges at the heritage site, participants will discuss authenticity, integrity, archaeological evidence, historical documents, architecture, materials, traditional techniques and the possibility of recovering lost heritage values. These discussions will contribute to the research and implementation of a project to conserve, restore and reconstruct Kính Thiên Palace. VNA/VNS