Three Vietnamese restaurants named in fine dining list

HCM CITY — Three Vietnamese restaurants have been named in Trip.Gourmet’s latest Fine Dining List, reinforcing Việt Nam’s growing visibility on the global fine dining stage.

The restaurants are GIA and KOKI in Hà Nội, and Anan Saigon in HCM City.

Trip.Gourmet, Trip.com Group’s food and dining brand, recently marked its 10th anniversary with the global launch of the 2027 Fine Dining List.

The list spans six continents, 105 cities and 40 countries and regions, recognising 744 restaurants across three tiers: black Diamond – the highest distinction, Diamond and Platinum.

Since its debut 10 years ago, the list has grown from a single-market ranking into a global culinary index covering 66 countries and regions and 462 destinations, helping travellers discover restaurants worth building a trip around.

Beyond the global list, Trip.Gourmet currently recommends 347 restaurants in Việt Nam, including 39 fine dining restaurants, giving global food travellers a wider view of the country’s local cuisine, destination dining and quality dining experiences.

“Today’s travellers are no longer just enjoying food at their destination – increasingly, a single meal is shaping where they choose to go, and when,” said Sunny Sun, vice president of Trip.com Group and CEO of Trip.Gourmet.

This year’s list reflects the breadth of global fine dining, with 744 restaurants recognised across 105 cities and 40 countries and territories.

China leads the list overall with 283 restaurants.

The launch comes as global interest in food-led travel continues to accelerate.

According to group data, food-related searches increased by 45 per cent over the past eight months of 2026, while the number of distinct food-related search terms rose by 46 per cent over the same period.

Travellers who engaged with food-related content also showed stronger engagement than the overall user base, with about 41 per cent of food-related search interactions leading users to continue exploring, compared with 28 per cent across all search categories.

Within these searches, interest in restaurants grew by 68 per cent, buffet searches rose 66 per cent, and café, coffee and tea searches increased 67 per cent, pointing to travellers seeking a broader range of dining experiences during their trips.

Interest in seafood rose 218 per cent, while searches for local specialities climbed by more than 700 per cent.

Travellers are also increasingly combining destination and dining intent in their searches. Trip.com Group data shows that “Hanoi food” ranks among the fastest-growing destination-food search terms globally, alongside “Macau buffet”, “Beijing restaurant” and “Shanghai restaurant”.

Other frequently searched Việt Nam-related terms include “Ho Chi Minh City food”, “Da Nang food” and “Saigon food”.

The trend is also gaining pace across new international markets. Since expanding into Europe in May 2026, food-related search has grown rapidly across several European markets, led by Italy and Spain, while Germany and France – Europe’s largest market by search volume – have also posted strong triple-digit growth.

In Asia-Pacific, Indonesia, Japan and Hong Kong recorded the fastest-growing food-related search volumes over the same period, while Việt Nam ranked as the fourth most-searched APAC destination for food on the platform. — VNS