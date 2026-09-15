Lighting up Việt Nam's folk art

A 2026 survey by Hoteljob.vn found that nearly 90 per cent of tourism businesses planned to recruit. In Hồ Chí Minh City alone, 89.7 per cent of businesses were hiring, while 71.8 per cent said recruitment was difficult or very difficult. The biggest shortages were among frontline workers, particularly in housekeeping, engineering, food service, front-office operations, and kitchens.