Lighting up Việt Nam's folk art

A no-phone reading party in Hà Nội gave book lovers a chance ditches their devices, read in peace and connect with others. The idea is gaining interest, with organisers planning to bring similar gatherings to different venues each week.
Minh Hà Patmore, an artist from the Vietnam-Australia Cultural Exchange Organisation (VACEO), said overseas Vietnamese artists can serve as natural “cultural ambassadors”, connecting Việt Nam with international friends through art.
After 10 editions, the Việt Nam Festival in Kanagawa has become a familiar cultural gathering and an important bridge connecting the people of Việt Nam and Japan, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyễn Hương Trà said Việt Nam’s participation in the festival was an opportunity not only to demonstrate solidarity and friendship with international friends but also to promote cooperation with countries and political parties worldwide.
A 2026 survey by Hoteljob.vn found that nearly 90 per cent of tourism businesses planned to recruit. In Hồ Chí Minh City alone, 89.7 per cent of businesses were hiring, while 71.8 per cent said recruitment was difficult or very difficult. The biggest shortages were among frontline workers, particularly in housekeeping, engineering, food service, front-office operations, and kitchens.
The ancient town will host the Hội An International Lantern Festival on December 3-6, displaying different spaces for lantern craft experience, cultural and artistic exchange activities, exhibitions, traditional craft dialogue and contest on lantern designs.
The event aims to provide an international scientific forum for further research, exchanges and discussions on authenticity in world heritage conservation, in close connection with the outstanding universal value, integrity and cultural values of heritage elements.