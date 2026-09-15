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Home Life & Style

Vietnamese fashion brand presents Fall-Winter collection at RUNWAY 7 in New York

September 15, 2026 - 14:58
Vietnamese fashion brand Mr CRAZY & Lady SEXY became the first Vietnamese fashion brand to present a collection at RUNWAY 7, one of the premier platforms at New York Fashion Week 2026.

 

Models showcase designs from Mr CRAZY & Lady SEXY’s “HER NEW YORK” collection at RUNWAY 7 in New York. — Photo courtesy of the brand

HCM CITY — Vietnamese fashion brand Mr CRAZY & Lady SEXY became the first Vietnamese fashion brand to present a collection at RUNWAY 7, one of the premier platforms at New York Fashion Week 2026.

The brand unveiled its Fall-Winter 2026 collection, “HER NEW YORK”, marking its second consecutive appearance on the international fashion stage and showcasing Vietnamese craftsmanship on the global runway.

RUNWAY 7, in its 11th season, took place from September 8 to 13 at Sony Hall in New York City, bringing together more than 140 designers and brands from 25 countries.

Inspired by mature, liberated and confident women in their 30s, the “HER NEW YORK” collection portrays women across different aspects of life, from business meetings and cocktail events to weekends and red-carpet appearances.

The show opened with tailored office-inspired designs combining elegant workwear with bustier details and flowing panels. Pastel pink jumpsuits and suits were followed by sharper office-chic looks, including broad-shouldered blazers paired with miniskirts, metallic-buttoned two-piece outfits and sparkling sequin cocktail dresses. Bold cuts and distinctive details offered a contemporary take on traditional office wear.

The “METROPOLIS MAJESTY GOWN”, the collection’s vedette design that closed the show. — Photo courtesy of the brand

Craftsmanship and intricate detailing were central to the collection, which covered office, casual and evening wear and was designed for different skin tones, body shapes and age groups. Several designs were offered in versions suitable for both special occasions and everyday wear.

The second phase introduced bolder 3D structures. The eveningwear segment opened with a nude-pink mini dress featuring exaggerated hips and a matching bolero jacket, followed by sheer off-shoulder dresses featuring 3D butterfly bows and intricate hand embellishment.

The collection’s vedette design, the METROPOLIS MAJESTY GOWN, closed the show as a statement of female empowerment and craftsmanship. The gown featured a figure-enhancing mermaid silhouette and a precisely structured hidden corset.

Its most striking element was the 3D bow at the back, inspired by a disco ball. The bow incorporated layers of sequin discs, crystal-beaded checked mesh and cascading bead strands that caught the light with every movement. Combined with a flowing mesh train, the design created a striking finale.

The collection received positive feedback from fashion industry figures attending the event. Trần Nguyễn Thiên Hương, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, described “HER NEW YORK” as the best collection in the evening’s time slot.

Master Coach Khloe Yến Huỳnh also praised the brand’s New York debut and congratulated its founder on the successful show.

Lệ Thu Guillon, CEO of Mr CRAZY & Lady SEXY, poses with models at the “HER NEW YORK” show held at RUNWAY 7 in New York. — Photo courtesy of the brand

Founded by CEO Lệ Thu Guillon, Mr CRAZY & Lady SEXY is a Vietnamese high-end fashion brand combining contemporary Asian-inspired designs with handcrafted embroidery and embellishment by Vietnamese artisans.

“Each collection we take to the international stage is not merely a fashion story, but a bold assertion that Vietnamese fashion can confidently make its mark on the world’s grandest runways. ‘HER NEW YORK’ is the journey of a woman who dares to step outside her comfort zone to shine in her own way. That is precisely the spirit Mr CRAZY & Lady SEXY seeks to convey,” she said.

The brand previously presented collections at New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week in 2025, and has been featured in fashion publications including Harper’s Bazaar, L’Officiel, ELLE and Flanelle.

The brand said its presence in New York was part of its broader “Go Global” strategy, which focuses on bringing contemporary Asian aesthetics and Vietnamese craftsmanship to international audiences. — VNS

 

Mr CRAZY & Lady SEXY RUNWAY 7 New York Fashion Week

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