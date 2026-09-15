Programme celebrates 50 years of pride through community stories

HCM CITY — More than 1,000 personal stories and thousands of participants have come together in Our Beloved Ho Chi Minh City, a community initiative celebrating the city's 50-year journey since it was renamed after President Hồ Chí Minh.

Launched by One Central Saigon to mark the golden jubilee of the southern metropolis, the programme combines interactive public experiences, digital art and storytelling to honour the people, memories and cultural heritage that have shaped HCM City over the past half century.

New experience

Held during celebrations of the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, the initiative has served as both a tribute and a platform for residents and visitors to reconnect with the city's shared identity.

The journey began with a series of illustrations surrounding the One Central Saigon area, featuring iconic landmarks from across Việt Nam and symbolising the convergence of diverse regional cultures in HCM City.

The programme later expanded to September 23 Park, where visitors explored interactive installations inspired by community memories and perspectives while sharing their own reflections on the city.

Rather than a conventional exhibition, the experience was designed as a multi-dimensional journey featuring three interactive stations equipped with 360-degree LED cube displays and touchscreen technology.

The installations invited audiences to discover HCM City through its everyday life, distinctive architecture, historic landmarks and rich cultural and artistic heritage.

One of the programme's highlights was the awards ceremony for the Write a Story, One City competition, jointly organised by One Central Saigon and Tri Thức (Knowledge) e-magazine.

Within just two weeks of its launch, the contest received more than 1,000 entries, with the jury selecting the 100 most outstanding stories for recognition and public presentation.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Thi Anh Đào, Marketing Director of Masterise Group and representative of the organising committee, said: “The 1,000 stories submitted have helped preserve precious memories while carrying forward the values that shape HCM City's identity. At Masterise Group, creating new values always goes hand in hand with preserving and promoting cultural heritage.

“That spirit is reflected in our vision for One Central Saigon – a symbolic destination and a community space where stories, pride and love for the city come together and are shared."

She went on to note: “Built upon the values that define HCM City's unique character, One Central Saigon embodies Masterise Group's commitment to accompanying the city on its journey to becoming an internationally recognised megacity, while safeguarding and passing on its cultural heritage to future generations.”

According to Nguyễn Thanh Hưng, deputy editor-in-chief and deputy secretary-general of Tri Thức e-magazine, the competition demonstrated that a city's identity is found not only in monumental architecture or historical milestones, but also in everyday life and the way memories are passed between generations.

“Each story offers a unique perspective, but together they create a vibrant and authentic portrait of HCM City. They open new spaces for dialogue, gratitude and the continuing story of the city,” he said.

Continued legacy

Fifty years after its historic transformation, HCM City has emerged as one of Việt Nam's leading centres of economic growth, culture and innovation.

Organisers said Our Beloved Ho Chi Minh City reflects the city's broader commitment to preserving cultural heritage alongside urban modernisation, while encouraging younger generations to engage with history through interactive experiences and new technologies.

From the historic Bến Thành area, described by organisers as the city's “original coordinates”, One Central Saigon aims to become a new symbolic destination where Vietnamese identity and global influences converge, carrying forward the city's historical legacy into its next century. — VNS