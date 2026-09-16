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Home Life & Style

A toy revival

September 16, 2026 - 11:28
Traditional lanterns, toys and contemporary designs inspired by old favourites are bringing the spirit of Mid-Autumn Festival to Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, where visitors can explore, learn about and make traditional toys themselves.

 

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Great National Unity Festival to be held abroad for first time

The festival aims to promote the traditions of the VFF, affirm the value of the great national unity bloc, and strengthen ties between Vietnamese communities abroad and the homeland. It is also intended to foster patriotism and national pride, encourage the preservation of the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and inspire overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to contribute to national development.
Life & Style

Strengthening art education in schools

The unique power of theatre lies in the live presence of actors and audiences sharing the same space, and in the emotions exchanged directly from person to person. That is something a screen can hardly replace.

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