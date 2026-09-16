A toy revival

Traditional lanterns, toys and contemporary designs inspired by old favourites are bringing the spirit of Mid-Autumn Festival to Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, where visitors can explore, learn about and make traditional toys themselves.
The excavation has yielded a wealth of new and important evidence on the scale of Kính Thiên Palace, the construction of its building pad and column foundations, and the building materials used, as well as traces of the Long Thiên Palace pad dating from the Nguyễn Dynasty.
The festival aims to promote the traditions of the VFF, affirm the value of the great national unity bloc, and strengthen ties between Vietnamese communities abroad and the homeland. It is also intended to foster patriotism and national pride, encourage the preservation of the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and inspire overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to contribute to national development.
Việt Nam’s presence at the event was highlighted through artistic performances and activities promoting Vietnamese tea and coffee. The song Việt Nam Trong Tôi Là (Vietnam in Me) conveyed to Canadian audiences a message of national pride and the beauty of Việt Nam and its people.
Digital technology is being used to improve the management and conservation of plant genetic resources at the HCM City Botanical Garden, where thousands of plants are being recorded and monitored as part of a growing “living collection” of Việt Nam’s plant diversity.
The unique power of theatre lies in the live presence of actors and audiences sharing the same space, and in the emotions exchanged directly from person to person. That is something a screen can hardly replace.