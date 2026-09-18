Video creation contest launched to promote culinary tourism    

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Tourism has launched a video creation contest to promote local gastronomy through digital platforms.

The contest, part of the city’s culinary tourism development strategy, is aimed at bringing stories about dishes, small eateries, and markets closer to travelers via digital platforms.

It opens to Vietnamese citizens, foreign nationals residing in Việt Nam, and F&B personnel.

The submitted video must be filmed in HCM City, feature an actual culinary location, and comply with the content, technical, and copyright requirements set out in the rules.

The competition, with the total prizes worth VNĐ354 million (US$13,600), features two categories: non-professional and professional.

In the non-professional category, videos are filmed on smartphones, capturing the most authentic aspects of culinary life.

In the professional category, videos require deep storytelling and high-quality, cinematic visuals.

Contestants can submit up to three entries per category.

Submissions are open from September 15 to November 11 via the website videoamthuc.visithcmc.vn.

Alongside the main contest, weekly challenges running from October 1 to November 11 will highlight diverse themes, including morning coffee, alleyway eateries, regional noodle soups, street food, nightlife dining, and fine dining.

Speaking at a press briefing to kick-start the contest on September 15, Lê Trương Hiền Hòa, deputy director of the Department, said, “Through the visual language and viral nature of videos on digital platforms, we hope the contest will generate a wealth of creative and valuable digital content, helping to promote the image of HCM City as a dynamic, open, and culturally rich destination with a vibrant culinary scene.”

“Each dish can become a story, each video an invitation, and every participant an ambassador for the city’s tourism,” Hòa said.

The city was recently ranked sixth among the top 20 best cities for food in the world in 2026 by British magazine Time Out, he said.

Data from Trip.com show a 700 per cent surge in searches for Vietnamese local specialties, he added.

Selected entries will be integrated into the city’s digital media database to support domestic and international tourism promotion campaigns.

Winners will be announced in December. — VNS