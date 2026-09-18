Mid-Autumn festivities spread love and joy among children

HÀ NỘI Children and families in Hà Nội will have the chance to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere of this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, with a wide range of cultural and artistic activities taking place across the city.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will work with cultural institutions, schools, artisans and community organisations to hold the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival from September 23 to 24 at the Việt Nam National Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hai Bà Trưng Ward.

The festival will feature a vibrant setting with decorative displays, themed installations, traditional full-moon feast trays and beloved folk toys such as five-pointed star lanterns, lion heads, tò he (rice dough figurines) and paper masks.

As part of the event, an exhibition of children's paintings and a space introducing Thanh Hóa Province’s traditional Mid-Autumn Festival and handicraft products will add to the cultural programme.

Visitors can participate in a wide range of interactive workshops, including making traditional Mid-Autumn toys, baking mooncakes and trying their hand at pottery, bamboo and rattan weaving, hand embroidery, sculpting tò he figurines and folding coconut leaves. Chess, Rubik’s Cube challenges and folk games will also be available, promoting dexterity, logical thinking and teamwork.

Artistic performances, exchanges with artists, street parades, lion and dragon dances and lantern processions to welcome the full moon will add to the joyful and vibrant atmosphere of the festival, while highlighting the richness of Việt Nam’s traditional culture.

Of particular interest is the artistic Full Moon programme, featuring a variety of performances on the evening of September 23.

Another programme, Mid-Autumn Love, will be held on September 20, bringing Mid-Autumn celebrations to children, particularly those facing difficult circumstances.

Organised by the Thiếu Niên Tiền Phong và Nhi Đồng (Young Pioneers and Children) newspaper, the programme features cultural and artistic activities alongside practical support for children.

It will begin with a visit to SOS Children’s Village Hanoi to meet, interact with and present Mid-Autumn gifts to children living there, with members of the newspaper's editorial board and invited guests, including celebrated singers.

Beyond giving gifts, the activity provides an opportunity to meet, talk with and encourage disadvantaged children while sharing the joy of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival with them.

In the afternoon, the programme will continue at 12 Hồ Xuân Hương Street, Hai Bà Trưng Ward, with a "Love Meal" for around 300 children.

The title reflects the organisers’ wish to create a meal where children from different circumstances can sit together, make new friends and share the joy of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Through the activity, the programme seeks to promote simple yet lasting values, including care, friendship, sharing and a sense of belonging to a community that supports children.

Art connects childhood dreams

The Mid-Autumn Love art programme will start at 7pm, featuring musical performances, a children’s fashion show, exchanges with artists and gift presentations.

A number of prominent artists and public figures are expected to attend, including Miss World Vietnam 2019 Lương Thùy Linh, Mini Miss Junior Idol World 2025 Lê Ngọc Minh Giang and child model and singer Bảo Hân.

A highlight of the programme will be the release of 500 white doves as a symbol of peace. The birds represent love, compassion and hopes for a better future for children.

Through the image of 500 doves taking flight, the organisers hope to convey a message of a world where every child has the right to grow up in peace and safety, receive care and love and have access to education and opportunities for development.

Circus gift

To celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Việt Nam Circus Federation is inviting children to embark on a colourful circus adventure filled with courage, friendship and festive magic.

Written and directed by People's Artist Tống Toàn Thắng, the adventure, entitled Biệt Đội Giải Cứu Chị Hằng (The Rescue Squad Saves Chị Hằng), is a special production created for the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival.

Running for 70 minutes and featuring 45 artists and performers, The Rescue Squad Saves Chị Hằng combines circus arts with music, dance, comedy and stage effects, creating a colourful adventure filled with surprises and laughter.

Folk-inspired performances are blended with contemporary circus techniques, creating a production that is entertaining, surprising and closely connected to the world of children.

The programme is scheduled to premiere on September 19 at the Central Circus in Hà Nội, with around 15 performances planned at the venue during the Mid-Autumn Festival. — VNS