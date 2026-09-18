Việt Nam to participate in GREENxEXPO 2027 in Japan

HÀ NỘI — Next year Việt Nam will participate the GREENxEXPO 2027 in Japan to promote the national image, showcase achievements in the green transition, and foster cooperation in trade, investment and science and technology with Japan and the international community.

The large international event is focused on agriculture, the environment and sustainable development and will take place from March 19 to September 26, 2027.

Hoàng Văn Dự, deputy director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, said the ministry is coordinating with relevant ministries, sectors, localities and agencies to prepare for Việt Nam's participation in the expo.

GREENxEXPO 2027 – also known as the International Horticultural Expo 2027 – will take place in Japan’s Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. According to its Japanese organisers, the event is expected to attract over 10 million in-person visitors and reach approximately 15 million people in all forms.

With the theme ‘Scenery of the Future for Happiness,’ the expo will focus on the relationship between humanity, nature and sustainable development amid climate change, biodiversity loss and mounting pressure on natural resources.

Dự said the expo's scope extends beyond flowers and gardening to encompass agriculture, the environment, the circular economy, green infrastructure, technology, innovation, food security, culture and sustainable development models.

"These sectors align with Việt Nam's development trajectory and the mandate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment. Participation in GREENxEXPO 2027 also helps concretise the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Japan, particularly in areas such as the green transition, high-tech agriculture, environmental protection and climate change response," Dự said.

According to the plan, Việt Nam will participate in the event's International Garden, with Japan providing partial support for infrastructure and other requirements. The Vietnam Pavilion at the expo is envisioned as a streamlined, modern and flexible space that emphasises visitor experience and the use of technology to tell the story of Việt Nam's green development journey, anchored by the two pillars of agriculture and the environment.

Exhibits will highlight agroecology, green and smart agriculture, the circular economy, emissions reduction, environmental protection, biodiversity and science, technology and innovation. Key agricultural products, OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items, traditional craft villages and handicrafts made from natural materials that support green livelihoods will be also displayed.

Việt Nam's display will not be limited to the Yokohama venue alone, as the country plans to build a 3D virtual exhibition hall and a digital information ecosystem to expand the space for showcasing products, enterprises, localities, technologies and exemplary green development models.

Throughout the six-month duration of the expo, Việt Nam plans to host dedicated weeks, promotional programmes and locality-specific thematic events, along with carrying out trade promotion activities, business matchmaking sessions, seminars, thematic discussions, cultural exchanges and product experience showcases.

Under the plan approved by Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, relevant ministries and agencies including Foreign Affairs, Culture, Sports and Tourism, Industry and Trade, Finance and Science and Technology will carry out activities within their respective fields, ranging from external relations, culture and national image promotion to trade and investment promotion, as well as science, technology and innovation.

Cities and provinces nationwide are also identified as key components of Việt Nam’s programme and will participate through dedicated weeks and activities that showcase their products, culture and green development models.

A highlight of the programme is Vietnam National Day on June 1, 2027, with the participation of Government leaders and representatives from various ministries, agencies and localities.

“The ministry will strengthen coordination with media agencies to disseminate information regarding preparations, scheduled activities and local-themed weeks, as well as Việt Nam’s standout products, models and stories at GREENxEXPO 2027, spreading the message of Việt Nam as a green, innovative, integrated and sustainably developing country,” Dự said. — BIZHUB/VNS