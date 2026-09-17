TC Group, VGX sign deal to develop EV charging infrastructure in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Thành Công Group (TC Group) and Green Energy Infrastructure Vietnam (VGX) on September 16 signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on developing energy infrastructure for electric vehicles as Việt Nam accelerates the shift towards green transport.

Under the agreement, the two sides will work on technical solutions to ensure compatibility, safety and convenience between electrified vehicles distributed by TC Group and VGX's charging network.

The two companies will also study the integration of technology platforms to improve customer service and explore the development of charging stations at facilities within TC Group's ecosystem and nationwide distribution network as well as preferential policies for TC Group customers using VGX charging services.

TC Group has operated in Việt Nam's automotive industry for nearly three decades, and is expanding its focus on electrified vehicles while VGX, as a joint venture involving Petrolimex, Xuân Cầu Holdings and Selex Motors, focuses on developing smart energy infrastructure for electric vehicles, including battery-swapping and charging stations.

TC Group Vice Chairman Lê Ngọc Đức said the cooperation between the two companies is expected to help pool resources, expand access to energy infrastructure and support the transition to electric mobility.

VGX Chairman Nguyễn Ngọc Tú said the agreement was an important step in developing an open energy infrastructure system serving different vehicle brands and users.

The companies did not disclose the investment value or a specific timetable for implementing the memorandum.

VGX also plans to develop a network of charging and energy facilities at Petrolimex's fuel stations and rest stops across Việt Nam. — VNS