Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Philippine Fashion Summit 2026 welcomes Vietnamese designers

September 18, 2026 - 09:54
Designers Đắc Ngọc and Huỳnh Thanh Thơ are set to unveil their 'Midnight' collection at the Philippine Fashion Summit 2026, taking place on September 27 at The Podium Hall in Mandaluyong City, Philippines.

  

The runway presentation of the Midnight collection at the Philippine Fashion Summit 2026 features a collaborative cast of top Vietnamese and Filipino models and beauty titleholders. Photo baovanhoa.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese designers Đắc Ngọc and Huỳnh Thanh Thơ are set to jointly unveil their latest collection, Midnight, at the Philippine Fashion Summit 2026 on September 27 at The Podium Hall in Mandaluyong City, Philippines.

Returning for its ninth edition, the regional summit is produced by Jebie Reyes Entertainment Production and is a collaborative hub for designers, brands, models and industry professionals from across Southeast Asia.

"Fostering connections among international designers and creative talent is a core pillar of our mission," said summit CEO Jebie Reyes. "I hope the presence of the Vietnamese designers will bring added vibrancy to this year's runway."

The 15-piece collection will be presented on the runway by a joint cast of Vietnamese and Filipino models, led by prominent titleholders including Miss Culture Vietnam 2026 Nguyễn Hoài Đoan, Miss Culture International 2025 Bùi Diễm Kha, Miss Global Supermodel Search 2026 Joan Mendoza and Miss Mandirigma Philippines 2025 Yeng Lavitoria.

Drawing creative inspiration from nocturnal light, the design duo found their creative spark in the atmosphere of the Vietnamese Mid-Autumn Festival – a celebration where moonlight, lanterns and rich hues stand out against the dark.

Rather than literally embedding traditional motifs into the garments, the collection translates the emotions of moonlit nights, festive colours and Eastern aesthetics into a contemporary fashion language.

"When participating in an international event, my focus extends beyond the runway show itself to the opportunity to connect with organisers, models and industry professionals from around the world," Ngọc said. "I hope this collection delivers a polished impression while leaving a distinct artistic mark."

The collection's colour story spans black, red, metallic gold, champagne, silver and white, reflecting the varying intensities of light. Selected fabrics including chiffon, rhinestone-studded mesh, sequins, satin and lustrous silk were chosen specifically for their ability to catch the light and create dynamic movement on the runway.

By balancing traditional cultural roots with modern couture techniques, the collection anchors itself in Vietnamese cultural inspiration while offering an accessible narrative for global audiences through the universal languages of colour, fabric and motion. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Hà Nội Jazztival begins as music played across capital city

As the city's first-ever jazz festival, the Hà Nội Jazztival is not only a celebration of music, but also serves as a dynamic playground for jazz enthusiasts and a bridge connecting cultural heritage with fresh creative spaces for young people, all while elevating Hà Nội's standing on the global music stage.
Life & Style

The many textures of Sa Đéc

Beyond that, I can't say I knew much about Sa Đéc, or that it had ever made it onto my travel list. Still, I've learned that saying yes to an invitation, especially one that leads somewhere off the beaten path, rarely disappoints.
Life & Style

Archaeologists uncover artefacts in two 1,500-year-old tombs

Based on their structure, construction techniques and unearthed artefacts, the two tombs are identified as brick-built burial chambers. Such tombs, commonly known as brick tombs or Han tombs, were relatively widespread in areas along major rivers and waterways, including the Lục Đầu Giang, Bạch Đằng, Y Bích and Lam river systems, which served as important links between settlements and the sea.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom