Philippine Fashion Summit 2026 welcomes Vietnamese designers

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese designers Đắc Ngọc and Huỳnh Thanh Thơ are set to jointly unveil their latest collection, Midnight, at the Philippine Fashion Summit 2026 on September 27 at The Podium Hall in Mandaluyong City, Philippines.

Returning for its ninth edition, the regional summit is produced by Jebie Reyes Entertainment Production and is a collaborative hub for designers, brands, models and industry professionals from across Southeast Asia.

"Fostering connections among international designers and creative talent is a core pillar of our mission," said summit CEO Jebie Reyes. "I hope the presence of the Vietnamese designers will bring added vibrancy to this year's runway."

The 15-piece collection will be presented on the runway by a joint cast of Vietnamese and Filipino models, led by prominent titleholders including Miss Culture Vietnam 2026 Nguyễn Hoài Đoan, Miss Culture International 2025 Bùi Diễm Kha, Miss Global Supermodel Search 2026 Joan Mendoza and Miss Mandirigma Philippines 2025 Yeng Lavitoria.

Drawing creative inspiration from nocturnal light, the design duo found their creative spark in the atmosphere of the Vietnamese Mid-Autumn Festival – a celebration where moonlight, lanterns and rich hues stand out against the dark.

Rather than literally embedding traditional motifs into the garments, the collection translates the emotions of moonlit nights, festive colours and Eastern aesthetics into a contemporary fashion language.

"When participating in an international event, my focus extends beyond the runway show itself to the opportunity to connect with organisers, models and industry professionals from around the world," Ngọc said. "I hope this collection delivers a polished impression while leaving a distinct artistic mark."

The collection's colour story spans black, red, metallic gold, champagne, silver and white, reflecting the varying intensities of light. Selected fabrics including chiffon, rhinestone-studded mesh, sequins, satin and lustrous silk were chosen specifically for their ability to catch the light and create dynamic movement on the runway.

By balancing traditional cultural roots with modern couture techniques, the collection anchors itself in Vietnamese cultural inspiration while offering an accessible narrative for global audiences through the universal languages of colour, fabric and motion. — VNS