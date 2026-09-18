Hà Nội residents celebrate traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival

HÀ NỘI — As one of the biggest festivals of the year in China, the Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated by Chinese communities wherever they live, including those in Hà Nội.

The China Cultural Centre hosted a Mid-Autumn Festival programme to introduce their traditional celebration, entitled 'Sharing the same roof, beneath the same moon', to Vietnamese people on September 16.

Director of the China Cultural Centre Zhang Deshan said the Mid-Autumn Festival symbolises reunion and fulfilment in China. In the past, the festival involved activities such as admiring the moon, enjoying mooncakes, celebrating the lantern festival and drinking osmanthus wine.

The legend of Chang'e ascending to the moon has been passed down through generations. Literary works by scholars and poets have enriched the festival, imbuing it with cultural depth and a distinctive identity.

In Việt Nam, it is a festival of moon-gazing and a holiday for children. It traditionally marked a time for family reunions, gratitude and giving thanks for the autumn harvest. Families present fruit trays and children parade with the star- and carp-shaped lanterns, creating a cheerful and warm atmosphere.

Zhang said that although people in different countries celebrate mid-autumn in a variety of ways, both Việt Nam and China emphasise family reunions, cherishing kinship, respecting nature and being grateful for life. These values ​​are rooted in traditions of honouring the elderly, loving one's family, mutual support and living in harmony.

Event attendees took photos in the Moonlit Poetry Corridor area, wrote Mid-Autumn Festival wishes and engaged in activities such as printing fans, making lanterns, crafting herbal sachets and making mooncakes. In the cultural experience zone, young people participated in games, socialised and saw a fashion show of Hanfu attire.

"We sincerely hope that guests not only enjoy a truly joyful and memorable Mid-Autumn Festival afternoon at this cultural exchange event, but also, through firsthand experiences, gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of Chinese festival, culinary and traditional customs, creating a truly special Mid-Autumn memory to cherish," Zhang said. — VNS