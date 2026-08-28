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American tourist receives prompt emergency care at int'l border gate in central Việt Nam

August 28, 2026 - 19:00
Eugenne Grosman said he wished to donate his organs to medical science in Việt Nam after his death, contributing to saving lives and giving more patients a chance to recover.
A medical officer of the Lao Bảo border guard unit checked the heart condition of Eugenne Grosman, an American national, following a mild stroke. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG TRỊ — The Lao Bảo International Border Gate Guard Station in the central province of Quảng Trị on Friday reported that its officers had promptly assisted and provided emergency care to a tourist from the United States who suffered a possible mild stroke while conducting entry procedures.

The tourist, identified as Eugenne Grosman, born in 1945, was completing immigration procedures after travelling from Laos into Việt Nam when he suddenly developed symptoms of low blood sugar and dizziness, showed signs of a possible stroke, and collapsed at the border gate.

Thanks to the timely assistance, his condition stabilised.

Mr. Eugene Grosman (born in 1945, a U.S. citizen) has received timely first aid and medical assistance from the Lao Bảo Border Guard and medical quarantine forces after showing signs of a stroke. — VNA/VNS Photo

While receiving support from border guard officers and medical personnel, Eugenne said he has no family, wife, and children and expressed his wish to donate his organs to medical science in Việt Nam after his death, contributing to saving lives and giving more patients a chance to recover. — VNA/VNS

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