National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence announced

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology on Friday announced the National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence (AI), which aims to place Việt Nam among the top 10 Asian countries in AI research, development and mastery by 2045.

Under the strategy, approved by Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Friday, Việt Nam aims to shift from AI research, development and application to comprehensive national transformation through AI, making AI a core capability from problem identification and design to organisation and operation.

Speaking at the ministry’s monthly press briefing on Friday, Nguyễn Khắc Lịch, head of the ministry’s Department of Digital Technology and Artificial Intelligence, said the strategy sets a target for Việt Nam to rank among the top three Southeast Asian countries in AI research and development by 2030.

The AI economy is expected to account for around 6 per cent of GDP, with labour productivity in AI-applying sectors to increase by 10–15 per cent. Exports of AI products, services and solutions will reach around US$5 billion by 2030, he said.

About 60 per cent of enterprises are expected to apply AI to improve efficiency, while 100 per cent of officials, civil servants and public employees will use AI in their work on a weekly basis by 2030, he said.

The strategy also targets 100 per cent of online public services and administrative procedure dossiers being supported by AI.

Also at the press briefing, the ministry launched the national one-stop electronic portal on AI and the national database on AI systems at ai.dda.gov.vn.

They will serve as a digital platform for State management, promoting information transparency and fostering Việt Nam’s AI ecosystem.

Lịch said the one-stop electronic portal will be a single online gateway for organisations, businesses and individuals to carry out procedures, submit declarations, access information and interact with State management agencies regarding AI.

Meanwhile, the national database on AI systems will serve as a centralised repository for storing information on AI systems nationwide, serving monitoring, inspection and the promotion of transparency in management activities.

‘Make in Việt Nam’ product competition

On the same day, the ministry also launched the 2026 Make in Việt Nam Digital Technology Product Awards, honouring Vietnamese organisations and enterprises with outstanding digital technology products that are researched, designed, created and manufactured in Việt Nam to address challenges in the country and expand into international markets.

The 2026 awards feature eight categories with digital technology initiatives, covering sectors like energy, processing and manufacturing, consumer goods manufacturing, construction, environment, transport, logistics, healthcare, culture, sports, banking and tourism.

For the first time, the awards will feature a dedicated category for Outstanding AI Products, reflecting the policy priority of developing and mastering AI technologies.

Lịch said the focus on AI aims to encourage Vietnamese enterprises to develop high value-added AI products, foster the AI ecosystem and enhance labour productivity and competitiveness.

The competition will receive entries from Friday until October 15, with the award ceremony to be held in November or December. — VNS