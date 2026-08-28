Việt Nam's digital transformation leaps into the future
August 28, 2026 - 16:52
From AI-powered provincial smart operation centres and a digital economy worth at least 30 per cent of GDP by 2030, to a 50 per cent digital economy by 2045, Vietnam is setting ambitious targets for digital government, business and society
Dengue infections in southern Việt Nam have risen sharply this year, with more than 56,000 cases recorded in the first seven months and mosquito-borne disease indicators above five-year averages, prompting hospitals to prepare for a peak in admissions from August to November.
Police have arrested a 42-year-old man accused of flying kites into the airspace corridor of HCM City’s Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, disrupting 16 flights and causing losses estimated at billions of đồng.
Petrolimex is accelerating its digital transformation across a wide range of areas in a bid to become a smart energy group, with operational decisions increasingly driven by real-world data and artificial intelligence.
Licensed services include basic telecommunications services: data transmission services, leased line services, Internet connection services; and value-added telecommunications services: Internet access services.
Doctors from Thuận An Regional Health Centre and Thủ Đức General Hospital in HCM City have successfully saved a 27-year-old male patient suffering from severe acute myocarditis following a remote consultation and timely emergency intervention.
By connecting intellectual property with technology, data, traceability and commercialisation, the province aims to ensure that protection does not stop at establishing rights, but contributes more directly to product value, competitiveness and local economic development.
Officials stressed that prevention must precede enforcement, power controls must be tied to accountability, and oversight of assets, income and interests should be strengthened with more data and information technology applied.