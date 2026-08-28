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Việt Nam's digital transformation leaps into the future

August 28, 2026 - 16:52
From AI-powered provincial smart operation centres and a digital economy worth at least 30 per cent of GDP by 2030, to a 50 per cent digital economy by 2045, Vietnam is setting ambitious targets for digital government, business and society

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