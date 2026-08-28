Ti Group licensed to provide telecommunications services without network infrastructure

HÀ NỘI — Ti Group Technology Co Ltd has been granted a licence to provide telecommunications services without network infrastructure by the HCM City Department of Science and Technology.

Under the Licence 8501/GP-SKHCN, Ti Group is permitted to provide telecommunications services on the fixed public terrestrial telecommunications network nationwide.

Licensed services include basic telecommunications services: data transmission services, leased line services, Internet connection services; and value-added telecommunications services: Internet access services.

The Ti Group will provide services on a resale basis, with prepaid or postpaid tariff payment options.

In addition, the enterprise is also permitted to lease transmission lines to interconnect its telecommunications equipment, facilities and public service points with one another and with the public telecommunications network of other telecommunications enterprises.

At the same time, it is allowed to lease transmission lines or purchase telecommunications service traffic from other telecommunications enterprises for resale to service users.

Ti Group is responsible for complying with legal provisions on the management of telecommunications tariffs and service quality.

It is not permitted to allocate or use Internet resources contrary to the planning and regulations on Internet resource management.

The enterprise is entitled to construct, install and own telecommunications equipment systems and transmission lines within the scope of its own facilities and public service points in order to provide telecommunications services to telecommunications service users.

It is allowed to lease transmission lines to interconnect its telecommunications equipment systems, facilities and public service points with one another and with the public telecommunications network of other telecommunications enterprises.

It can lease transmission lines or purchase telecommunications service traffic from other telecommunications enterprises for resale to telecommunications service users; and sub-lease telecommunications infrastructure that it has leased to other telecommunications enterprises.

Telecommunications enterprises have the right to connect their telecommunications network to the telecommunications network and services of other telecommunications enterprises; and are obliged to allow other telecommunications enterprises to connect to the equipment systems and telecommunications services provided under the licence, in accordance with regulations on the management of telecommunications interconnection.

The licence is valid from August 25 this year until August 25, 2036. — VNS