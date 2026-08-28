Two HCM City medical facilities save patient with acute myocarditis via telemedicine

HCM CITY — Doctors from Thuận An Regional Health Centre and Thủ Đức General Hospital in HCM City have successfully saved a 27-year-old male patient suffering from severe acute myocarditis following a remote consultation and timely emergency intervention.

The patient, N.H.T., a resident of HCM City’s Thuận An Ward, presented with fatigue and a low-grade fever before collapsing on August 22.

Upon admission to Thuận An Regional Health Centre, he was diagnosed with a third-degree atrioventricular (AV) block, multiple ventricular asystole pauses, a heart rate dropping to around 30 beats per minute, and low blood pressure.

Recognising the life-threatening arrhythmia, local doctors administered emergency atropine and adrenaline while holding a remote consultation with specialists at Thủ Đức General Hospital.

Following the telemedicine assessment, the joint team stabilised the patient's heart rate and blood pressure using vasopressors before transferring him to Thủ Đức General Hospital for advanced care.

Upon arrival, the patient experienced transient loss of consciousness due to persistent asystole pauses.

Doctors immediately inserted a temporary cardiac pacemaker via a vein into the right ventricle, restoring his heart rate from 30 to 80 beats per minute and stabilising his hemodynamic status.

After five days of intensive treatment, the patient’s heart rhythm recovered, allowing the removal of the temporary pacemaker.

He showed significant clinical improvement and was discharged seven days after admission.

Dr Lê Duy Lạc, head of the Intensive Cardiac Care and Interventional Cardiology Department at Thủ Đức General Hospital, said acute myocarditis accompanied by a third-degree AV block is extremely dangerous and can lead to syncope or fatal cardiac arrest.

“Early recognition, timely initial stabilisation, and remote specialist consultation were crucial in ensuring the patient received prompt life-saving intervention,” he said.

The successful joint response highlights the effectiveness of inter-hospital cooperation under Decision No 3412/QĐ-SYT, issued by the city’s Department of Health on July 17.

The directive assigns Thủ Đức General Hospital to provide technical transfer, training, and professional support to Thuận An Regional Health Centre, enhancing healthcare delivery at the grassroots level and ensuring patient safety. — VNS