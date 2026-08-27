HCM City's first metro line to be extended to Long Thành Int'l Airport as urgent project

HÀ NỘI — The Government has approved the construction of the project to extend HCM City's first metro line Bến Thành–Suối Tiên to Đồng Nai’s administrative centre and Long Thành International Airport as an urgent project, under a resolution issued on Thursday.

Under Resolution No. 255/NQ-CP, the Government assigned the Đồng Nai municipal People’s Committee to implement the project in accordance with Clause 2, Article 70 of the 2025 Construction Law.

The municipal People’s Committee is responsible for organising the project in compliance with regulations on construction and public-private partnerships (PPP), as well as other relevant laws, while ensuring efficiency, quality, safety, transparency and accountability.

The Government also requested the locality to carry out compensation and site clearance in a way that balances the interests of residents, businesses, organisations and other stakeholders. Measures must be taken to prevent violations, shortcomings, complaints and the emergence of complicated hotspots affecting security and public order.

The Đồng Nai authorities are also required to closely coordinate with professional units under the Ministry of Public Security in ensuring security and public order throughout the project’s implementation.

The Government called for a transparent, objective review and assessment of the investor selection process, ensuring that the selected investor has sufficient capacity to meet requirements on project progress, quality and efficiency.

The project must also be synchronised and seamlessly connected with other metro lines under the relevant planning, while maximising the State’s interests, balancing those of enterprises and preventing violations, losses and waste.

The Ministry of Finance was assigned to inspect and supervise the project’s implementation in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Construction will provide guidance and support to the Đồng Nai municipal People’s Committee and relevant agencies during implementation, particularly to ensure compliance with construction regulations as well as quality and safety requirements.

The extended metro project will have a total length of approximately 44.5km, with a maximum design speed of 120km per hour, and comprising two sections.

The first section, from Suối Tiên Station in HCM City to Đồng Nai’s administrative centre, will be approximately 7.1km long.

The second section, connecting the Đồng Nai administrative centre with Long Thành International Airport – envisioned to be a major aviation hub of the country and in the region set for opening at the end of the year – will stretch approximately 36.4km.

The project will include stations, a depot and other infrastructure along the route.

The extension of the Bến Thành–Suối Tiên Metro line from Hồ Chí Minh City into Đồng Nai is expected to provide an additional transport connection and complement other transport modes.

The project is also in line with the broader trend of developing urban railway systems seen in countries around the world, while creating a direct rail link between Hồ Chí Minh City, Đồng Nai and Long Thành International Airport. — VNS