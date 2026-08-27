No Vietnamese casualties reported in flash floods along Nepal–China border

HÀ NỘI — No Vietnamese citizens have so far been reported dead, injured or missing in severe flash floods that struck the Nepal-Tibet (China) border area on Wednesday, according to the Consular Section of the Vietnamese Embassy in India, Nepal and Bhutan.

Immediately after receiving reports of the disaster, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructed Vietnamese representative agencies in the region to urgently contact local authorities and the Vietnamese community’s representatives to verify the situation of Vietnamese citizens, including whether any Vietnamese nationals were travelling or visiting the affected area at the time of the disaster.

The Vietnamese Embassy in China, and the Vietnamese Embassy in India, Nepal and Bhutan, are closely coordinating with relevant authorities and the Vietnamese communities' representatives to monitor the situation and update information.

They also stand ready to take emergency consular protection measures should any Vietnamese citizens be found to have been affected.

Vietnamese citizens requiring urgent assistance are advised to contact the citizen protection hotlines of Vietnamese representative agencies or the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnamese leadership – Party General Secretary & President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn – on Thursday have sent their condolences to counterparts in China and Nepal over the devastating consequences of the disaster.

The latest figures show that the sudden flash floods claimed nearly 180 lives and left nearly 1,500 people missing, including around 800 foreign nationals. — VNA/VNS