Cà Mau completes 61.73 per cent of tasks under Resolution No. 57

CÀ MAU — Cà Mau Province has completed 171 of 277 tasks assigned under the Politburo’s Resolution No 57, reaching 61.73 per cent, its Department of Science and Technology reported at a conference on Wednesday.

The southernmost province has no overdue tasks among those assigned under Resolution No 57 on science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, issued in December 2024.

Nguyễn Phương Bắc, director of the department, said communication on Resolution No 57 has been carried out regularly and systematically, helping raise public awareness of the resolution.

Under its 100-day action plan to address digital transformation bottlenecks, the province’s steering committee has identified 56 tasks, with all departments, agencies and localities developing implementation plans.

This month, the province’s “Digital Literacy for All” platform recorded more than 34,500 registered accounts, nearly 435,897 learning and interaction sessions, and nearly 68,000 learners completing courses.

More than 27,500 officials, civil servants, public employees and armed forces personnel have also taken courses on digital transformation and Project 06 through the Ministry of Public Security’s platform.

The conference identified slow disbursement of funding for science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as a key bottleneck.

Nguyễn Hồ Hải, Secretary of the province Party Committee, called for a shift from “implementation” to “creating and delivering results”, with concrete products and services to better serve people and businesses.

He also urged faster digitisation and the development of shared data for management and online public services. — VNS