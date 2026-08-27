From Hà Nội to Điện Biên: a nation dressed in red and gold

HÀ NỘI — In the closing days of August, Hà Nội has taken on a vibrant new appearance. Red flags bearing yellow stars flutter along the streets, alongside banners and slogans marking the 81st anniversary of National Day on September 2 (1945–2026).

The joyful and proud atmosphere extends from the city centre to residential areas and alleyways, presenting a capital that is both solemn and bustling during these historic autumn days.

More than 400 kilometres to the north-west, the same colours are on display in Điện Biên Province. Streets, residential areas, schools and historical landmarks across the province are awash with the red of Party flags and national flags as the anniversary approaches.

The setting gives the display particular resonance. Điện Biên is home to relics associated with the Điện Biên Phủ Victory, the historic 1954 campaign that led to the end of French colonial rule in Indochina. Today, those sites stand alongside the everyday rhythms of life in the Mường Thanh fields below.

Together, the two scenes trace the arc of the nation’s history: the capital where independence was declared in 1945 and the valley where a decisive victory was won nine years later. In both places, the sight of flags lining streets and fields evokes the same sense of excitement and national pride. — VNS