From Hà Nội to Điện Biên: a nation dressed in red and gold

|Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum in Ba Đình Square is a popular destination for visitors during the National Day holiday. VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — In the closing days of August, Hà Nội has taken on a vibrant new appearance. Red flags bearing yellow stars flutter along the streets, alongside banners and slogans marking the 81st anniversary of National Day on September 2 (1945–2026).
The joyful and proud atmosphere extends from the city centre to residential areas and alleyways, presenting a capital that is both solemn and bustling during these historic autumn days.
|Intersections across Hà Nội are decorated with colourful banners and flags to celebrate the 81st anniversary of National Day on September 2.
|A banner celebrating the 81st anniversary of National Day is displayed near the Hà Nội Flag Tower.
|Large banners marking the 81st anniversary of National Day are prominently displayed at the Ô Chợ Dừa intersection in Ô Chợ Dừa Ward, Hà Nội.
|Party flags and national flags brighten alleyways and neighbourhoods across the capital.
|Major streets are adorned with vibrant red flags to celebrate the 81st anniversary of National Day.
More than 400 kilometres to the north-west, the same colours are on display in Điện Biên Province. Streets, residential areas, schools and historical landmarks across the province are awash with the red of Party flags and national flags as the anniversary approaches.
The setting gives the display particular resonance. Điện Biên is home to relics associated with the Điện Biên Phủ Victory, the historic 1954 campaign that led to the end of French colonial rule in Indochina. Today, those sites stand alongside the everyday rhythms of life in the Mường Thanh fields below.
|The national flag flies above Mường Thanh Bridge, a landmark associated with historic events during the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign.
|The national flag flies above Mường Thanh Bridge, a landmark associated with historic events during the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign.
|The Điện Biên Phủ Victory Museum is adorned with flags and flowers in the days leading up to National Day.
|Banners and posters commemorating the August Revolution and National Day are displayed along roads in Điện Biên.
|A teenager cycles along a road through the Mường Thanh fields, surrounded by rows of fluttering national flags.
|Two female students in traditional áo dài stand amid a vibrant display of national flags in the Mường Thanh fields.
|National flags line a stretch of road more than one kilometre long through the Mường Thanh fields, with the mountains and forests of Điện Biên in the distance.
|Residents decorate an alleyway in Mường Thanh Ward with Party flags and national flags, creating a joyful atmosphere ahead of National Day.
Together, the two scenes trace the arc of the nation’s history: the capital where independence was declared in 1945 and the valley where a decisive victory was won nine years later. In both places, the sight of flags lining streets and fields evokes the same sense of excitement and national pride. — VNS