Đà Nẵng starts two key traffic projects

ĐÀ NẴNG – Đà Nẵng has started construction of two key infrastructure traffic projects with an investment of nearly VNĐ4.3 trillion (US$165 million), improving traffic flow and creating synchronised road and inner water systems for a wider development space between Đà Nẵng and Tam Kỳ.

Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc and other officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the projects.

Chairman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng said the two projects aim to improve access to new development space for the central city in the next decade, while improving resilience for sustainable growth and safe traffic conditions.

Director of the city’s management board for traffic and rural investment projects Nguyễn Văn Thường said one key project, at the most crowded junction in the Hòa Xuân eco-urban area, will help ease congestion and has been delayed for decades.

He said the junction improvement project will include a tunnel, two bridges and a riverside road system to improve the traffic network and connections in the industrial and urban zone in the city's southern region.

Thường said the adaptive and resilient development project will include a 60km dredging section along the Trường Giang River for better inner waterway connections from Cửa Đại estuary to An Hòa Bay, offering docks for fishing boats as well as a convenient tourism cruise route between Đà Nẵng and Tam Kỳ.

Six new bridges spanning the Trường Giang River and a channel system will be built through 2031 for better flood control in Tam Kỳ township and easier traffic connection between downtown Đà Nẵng and the southern development region, Thường added.

Previously, Đà Nẵng also began construction to expand Tam Thăng Industrial Park 2, with an investment of VNĐ550 billion ($21 million) that will develop a new industrial complex in the southern region. VNS