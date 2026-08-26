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Home Society

An Giang to launch online citizen reception model

August 26, 2026 - 15:09
The An Giang Province People’s Committee has issued Decision No. 3922 introducing an online citizen reception model to improve digital transformation and administrative reform, and make it easier to resolve complaints, denunciations and petitions.

 

Residents and businesses complete administrative procedures at the Rạch Giá Public Administration Centre in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of An Giang. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Huy Hải

AN GIANG — The An Giang Province People’s Committee has issued Decision No 3922 introducing an online citizen reception model to improve digital transformation and administrative reform, and make it easier to resolve complaints, denunciations and petitions.

The model will focus on six groups of cases: those facing difficulties during implementation, cases already settled in accordance with the law but still subject to complaints, cases involving multiple agencies or people in remote areas, complicated and prolonged complaints involving large groups, cases beyond provincial authority but requiring consultation, and other cases deemed necessary.

The model will use online conferencing equipment, software and internet connections to link officials and residents at different locations. Online sessions will have the same legal validity as face-to-face citizen reception, according to the decision.

The central meeting point will be chaired by the Provincial People's Committee chairman, with representatives of relevant agencies and departments. Connected points will be established at relevant agencies and commune-level People's Committees, where local officials and residents can participate.

In the third quarter of this year, the province Inspectorate will work with the provincial People's Committee Office and Department of Science and Technology to develop regulations and upgrade IT infrastructure. Training for officials will be organised in the fourth quarter.

The sessions will be recorded and centrally stored to support monitoring and follow-up.

The model is part of the efforts to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No 57 issued in December 2024 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. — VNS

An Giang online citizen reception model Resolution No. 57

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