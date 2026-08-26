Thái Nguyên launches search for three people missing after boat capsizes

THÁI NGUYÊN — Authorities in the northern province of Thái Nguyên are urgently searching for three people, who went missing after a boat capsized near the foot of Linh Nham Bridge, in an area bordering Đồng Hỷ and Văn Hán communes, on Tuesday evening.

Trần Thị Anh Hoa, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Văn Hán Commune, as of 7.30am on Wednesday, rescue teams had yet to locate the missing people, with search and rescue efforts continuing.

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, when four residents of Linh Sơn Ward: Dương Văn B., 36; Dương Văn H., 39; Dương Tiến V., 23; and Đặng Bá L., 43, were reportedly on a fishing trip when their boat capsized.

After the accident, H. managed to reach the shore and was taken to hospital by local residents for emergency treatment.

Upon receiving the report, Văn Hán Commune’s authorities ordered local police, the commune’s Civil Defence Command and relevant forces to coordinate with neighbouring localities and deploy search and rescue operations.

The cause of the boat’s capsizing is under investigation. — VNS