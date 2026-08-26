Ministry urges provinces to step up vaccination efforts as 2026 targets may fall short

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has urged provinces and centrally run cities to step up vaccination efforts in the remainder of the year after data showed that many localities are at risk of falling behind targets under the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation.

In a document sent to provincial and municipal People's Committees, the ministry called for stronger measures to improve vaccination coverage and ensure the programme's annual targets are met.

According to reports from the National Institutes of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Pasteur Institutes, by the end of June, vaccination rates for several vaccines under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation were lagging behind the 2026 plan in many localities.

For tuberculosis vaccination among children under one year old, 30 of 34 provinces and cities were at risk of failing to meet their targets for the first six months of the year without stronger intervention.

Only four localities – Hà Nội City along with Quảng Ninh, Đồng Tháp, Điện Biên provinces – were assessed as likely to meet the target.

The situation was more concerning for newborn hepatitis B vaccination, with only three of 34 localities – Quảng Ninh, Hưng Yên, and Hà Nội – likely to meet their six-month targets.

For the third dose of the 5-in-1 vaccine (DPT-VGB-Hib), 25 of 34 provinces and cities were at risk of failing to meet the target during the first half of the year.

Polio vaccination also showed gaps. Only four of 34 localities were likely to achieve the target for the third dose of oral polio vaccine (bOPV), while six were likely to meet the target for the second dose of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV).

For the rotavirus vaccine, which protects children against diarrhoeal disease, 30 localities were at risk of missing their targets.

Measles vaccination was also behind schedule in many areas, with 27 of 34 provinces and cities at risk of failing to meet the target. For the measles-rubella vaccine, 16 localities were at risk.

Meanwhile, 15 localities were at risk of missing the target for the fourth dose of the DPT vaccine, a booster protecting against diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus.

Provinces urged to intensify vaccination

The Ministry of Health is calling on chairpersons of provincial and municipal People's Committees to direct relevant agencies to take urgent measures to strengthen immunisation.

The ministry said stronger vaccination coverage was essential to ensure proactive and effective disease prevention and control, meet annual targets under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, and contribute to achieving vaccination-related goals set out in Politburo Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW, dated September 9, 2025, on breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care and improvement of people's health.

Provincial and municipal health departments were instructed to continue directing vaccination activities to raise coverage for vaccines under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, with priority given to vaccines and areas at risk of falling behind schedule.

Local authorities were also asked to review their needs and propose that authorities at all levels allocate sufficient funding and human resources for effective implementation of the programme.

In particular, the ministry called for urgent reviews of children's vaccination histories and catch-up vaccinations for children entering nursery schools and primary schools. — VNS