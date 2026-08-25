Việt Nam Education Publishing House strengthens digital publishing ties, promotes Vietnamese in northern Europe

HÀ NỘI — Digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to education, along with efforts to promote Vietnamese among younger generations of the Vietnamese diaspora in northern Europe, were highlights of a recent working trip by the Việt Nam Education Publishing House (VEPH) to Finland and Sweden.

During the trip, the VEPH delegation, led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Phạm Quỳnh, held working sessions with leading publishing and educational technology partners to study models integrating printed books with interactive digital learning materials, AI-powered solutions for personalised learning, and large-scale digital copyright management mechanisms.

The delegation also conducted field visits and presented educational materials to support Vietnamese-language classes organised by the Vietnamese communities in the region.

In Finland, the delegation worked with Otava Publishing Company, Finland’s largest and longest-established educational publisher, focusing on its experience in developing a comprehensive digital learning ecosystem. About 85 per cent of upper-secondary learning materials in Finland have been digitised, while the country’s national matriculation examination is conducted entirely electronically.

Otava shared its experience in developing print and digital editions in parallel from the pedagogical design stage, through close coordination among authors, content editors and technology engineers. The model ensures that digital resources function as highly interactive learning environments, providing students with self-study tools and immediate feedback.

The Finnish publisher also introduced its Nova digital platform and an AI teaching assistant. The tool operates exclusively on the publisher’s pedagogically vetted teaching database, enabling teachers to personalise lessons while maintaining strict control over academic accuracy and complying with European standards for student data protection.

During a working session with Finnish educational technology company Eduten, the delegation explored smart, interactive approaches to mathematics teaching through the Eduten platform. The platform is designed to increase students’ engagement through game-based learning while enabling teachers to assess individual students accurately and provide timely support.

The two sides also discussed an optimal cooperation model under which VEPH would take charge of curriculum ownership, pedagogical content standardisation and distribution networks, while Eduten would provide the technological infrastructure and data analytics algorithms.

They agreed to work towards aligning Eduten’s curriculum structure with VEPH’s textbook series, including the ‘Kết nối tri thức’ (Connecting Knowledge with Life) series. Eduten’s leadership team is expected to visit Hà Nội in early October 2026 to discuss specific cooperation arrangements.

In Stockholm, Sweden, the delegation worked with Lagoon and attended a series of professional workshops, focusing on opportunities for franchising, copyright exchanges and the co-development of a new generation of digital learning materials.

The delegation also conducted field visits to bookstores and cultural landmarks in Stockholm to study Sweden’s modern publishing and distribution practices.

Supporting Vietnamese-language classes

During the trip, VEPH also presented textbooks, Vietnamese-language teaching and learning materials, and cultural resources in the two host countries, providing practical support for the Vietnamese communities living there.

In Finland, under the auspices of Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland Nguyễn Hoàng Diệu Tâm, VEPH presented hundreds of Vietnamese-language books to the Vietnam Culture, Language and Cooperation Organisation in Finland (Bizi Vietnam), the Vietnamese Professionals in Finland (VPF), the Vifibook Book Club in Tampere, and teachers directly involved in teaching Vietnamese in Helsinki and Espoo.

The delegation also presented the Vietnamese Embassy in Finland with a collection of documents, photographs and materials about President Hồ Chí Minh for use in cultural diplomacy activities.

In Sweden, the delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Sweden, where Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden Trần Văn Tuấn chaired a discussion with representatives of the Vietnamese Teachers’ Club in Sweden and the Vietnamese Association in Stockholm.

The delegation listened to concerns and recommendations from teachers in the Vietnamese community and pledged to continue supporting them with a rich range of digital resources to help maintain mother-tongue teaching and learning among young people born and raised overseas.

At working sessions with the Vietnamese embassies in Finland and Sweden, the delegation also introduced the website taphuan.nxbgd.vn, which provides electronic versions of textbooks, teachers’ books, workbooks and teacher-training materials.

The website offers a valuable source of digital learning materials not only for teaching Vietnamese, but also for accessing scientific knowledge and Vietnamese culture in the Vietnamese language. — VNS