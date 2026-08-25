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Public buses to run as usual during National Day holiday

August 25, 2026 - 08:31
The Hanoi Transport Corporation bus network will maintain its standard operating schedule, with an addition of 22 vehicles on standby.
A bus of the Hanoi Transport Corporation (Transerco) runs in Hà Nội. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — Public buses will run normally during the National Day holiday from August 29 to September 2, the Hanoi Transport Corporation (Transerco) announced on late Monday.

The company has planned a detailed work schedule to make sure people’s travel needs are met during the five-day holiday.

Its entire bus network will maintain its standard operating schedule with approximately 9,191 trips per day on weekdays and 9,033 trips on Sunday, equivalent to 45,797 trips throughout the holiday period.

In addition, 22 reserve vehicles across 15 routes have been prepared to provide approximately 44 additional trips, in cases of sudden surges in passenger numbers.

Transerco has also directed its subsidiaries to proactively arrange sufficient staff on duty, vehicles and other resources to boost transport capacity and clear passengers at stations and transit hubs during peak periods.

"Plans regarding personnel, vehicles and operations have been prepared to enhance service capacity and ensure convenient and safe travel for passengers throughout the National Day holiday," the company said. — VNS

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