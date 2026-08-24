Former labour deputy minister sentenced to 12 years

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Court sentenced former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyễn Bá Hoan to 12 years in prison on Monday after a week-long trial.

Hoan and 27 co-defendants were convicted in a case involving bribe-taking, bribe brokering and accounting violations leading to serious consequences at the Hoàng Long Investment, Construction and Manpower Supply JSC, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, now the Ministry of Home Affairs, and related units and enterprises.

Hoan was found guilty of receiving bribes along with eight others, who received sentences ranging from 30 months to 14 years.

Eighteen others were handed 2-5 year jail for “violating accounting regulations, causing serious consequences”.

The court also ordered the confiscation and remittance to the state budget of more than VNĐ30 billion (US$1.15 million) in bribes and nearly VNĐ6 billion in bribe-brokerage fees.

The Supreme People’s Procuracy said in its indictment that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour, knew but allowed then Director-General Tống Hải Nam to direct officials to obstruct companies during licence appraisals for sending Vietnamese workers abroad.

The defendants forced companies to pay VNĐ100–400 million per licence under a set rate.

During the approval of responses to registration applications for overseas labour supply contracts, Hoan agreed to let Nam run an unlawful appraisal process that blocked businesses from independently providing required documents. Companies were forced to pay about $500 per worker for favourable treatment and approval.

Through the scheme, Hoan, Nam and several department officials received more than VNĐ30 billion in bribes from individuals tied to 31 companies.

Between 2020 and 2025, companies run by them, all in the labour-export sector, maintained dual accounting systems and kept more than VNĐ1.241 trillion off the books, reducing corporate income tax liabilities and causing state tax losses of more than VNĐ244 billion.

Hoan signed 14 licences and agreed to the unlawful appraisal process for E-7 visa labour supply dossiers. He forced companies to make payments and provide gifts on holidays and Lunar New Year, receiving total bribes of more than VNĐ16.3 billion. — VNA/VNS