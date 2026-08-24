Three parties work together to improve people’s reproductive health

HÀ NỘI — A Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on reproductive health and family planning communication activities for the 2026–30 period was signed on Monday in Hà Nội.

The signing ceremony was co-organised by the Việt Nam Family Planning Association (VINAFPA), the Bayer Việt Nam Co. Ltd. and the Pharmacity Pharmacy Joint Stock Company.

The event not only marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between a professional social organisation and the business community, but also aims to raise awareness and promote positive behavioural changes.

Through this programme, the partners hope to improve access to accurate, science-based information on reproductive health for the public, particularly adolescents and groups with high needs for reproductive healthcare.

Speaking at the ceremony, Đinh Huy Dương, deputy chairman of the VINAFPA, stated: "Our collaboration is not merely a three-way partnership, but a joint effort for public health, contributing to improved population quality and the building of healthy, happy families with sustainable development.”

“In the context of Việt Nam shifting its focus from family planning to population and development, providing accurate, scientific, and appropriate information on reproductive health is of great significance, helping individuals and families to proactively care for their health and prepare well for family building and child-rearing," Dương said.

Reproductive health plays a crucial role in the comprehensive development of each individual, particularly among adolescents and young people – the core force determining the future and quality of the nation's human resources.

In recent years, Việt Nam has achieved many positive results in reproductive healthcare and family planning. But, a proportion of adolescents and young people still have limited knowledge and skills related to reproductive health and contraceptive methods. Access to accurate, scientific information sources and friendly medical services still does not fully meet actual needs.

Maximilian Rummert, general director of the Bayer Việt Nam, also emphasised the significance of the strategic partnership: "As information channels become increasingly diverse, access to reliable, science-based information on reproductive health and family planning is of great importance to women's health, family happiness, and long-term quality of life.”

“Bayer wishes to work with partners to expand educational and advisory communication activities suited to community needs. This effort also aligns with Bayer's global commitment to supporting women in many countries to access information and safe, modern family planning options, based on scientific foundations and the support of healthcare professionals," he said.

The combination of the three organisations is expected to create strong synergistic value, laying the foundation for effective implementation of shared cooperation objectives.

Deepanshu Madan, general director of the Pharmacity Pharmacy Joint Stock Company, said: "With our pharmacy network nationwide and a team of pharmacists directly interacting with the public daily, Pharmacity has a particular advantage: we are close to the community. We hope this three-way collaboration will focus on practical activities capable of creating long-term value for the community."

Within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding, the three parties plan to jointly develop and implement practical, scientific, objective, and accessible communication programmes targeting the public, particularly adolescents and groups with high needs for reproductive health information and care.

Through these tripartite cooperation activities, the programme aims to improve knowledge and promote positive behavioural changes regarding reproductive health; thereby protecting health, improving quality of life, and enhancing the quality of Việt Nam's population. — VNS