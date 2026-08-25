Two Russian nationals wanted by Interpol arrested in Khánh Hòa

KHÁNH HÒA — Police in the south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa have arrested two Russian nationals wanted under Interpol Red Notices for alleged property fraud and handed them over to Russian authorities.

The two men, identified as Morozov Dmitrii and Sedov Vladimir (both 42 years old), were detained after local police detected suspicious activity while monitoring the foreign nationals residing in the province.

On August 24, the Investigation Police Agency Office under the Khánh Hòa Provincial Police said it had coordinated with relevant units to complete procedures to escort and hand over the two men to competent authorities of the Russian Federation for further legal proceedings.

Previously, the province's Immigration Management Division identified two individuals showing suspicious signs during its monitoring of foreign nationals residing in the locality. Police officers subsequently verified their identities and gathered relevant information.

The investigation determined that Morozov Dmitrii and Sedov Vladimir were both subject to Interpol Red Notices in connection with alleged property fraud.

Khánh Hòa's authorities then had contacted Russian authorities and completed the necessary procedures to escort and transfer the two men to Russia for handling in accordance with Russian law. — VNS