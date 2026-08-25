Thanh Hóa relocates residents from areas at risk of flooding, landslides

THANH HÓA — More than 1,000 residents were relocated from areas at risk of flooding and landslides in several communes in the central province of Thanh Hóa, the province’s disaster prevention and control command office said on late Monday.

A total of 1,044 residents in 257 households were relocated, primarily from the areas at risk in the mountainous communes of Trung Thành, Trung Hạ, Nam Xuân, Linh Sơn, Tam Chung, Pù Nhu and Tam Thanh.

Relocation efforts were carried out based on monitoring rainfall and flood developments alongside on-site assessments.

Residents have been provided with food and essential supplies at evacuation sites.

Due to prolonged heavy rainfall, four residential areas in the province, comprising 333 households and 1,377 people, are being isolated as their sole access roads have been flooded.

They are one in Vân Du Commune, two in Bá Thước Commune, one in Sơn Điện Commune and one in Xuân Chinh Commune.

Local authorities are maintaining communication with these areas and have used boats, rafts and canoes to deliver food and essential supplies.

As August 24 afternoon, traffic disruptions were reported on various national and provincial highways in the province due to slope failures, sediment deposits and flooding.

An 80-meter-long crack appeared on National Highway 47 at the junction between the reinforced concrete section and the asphalt road surface.

Thirty-seven locations with slope failures have been recorded across the province on National Highways 15, 16, 217 and provincial roads 518E, 519, 521, 521B, 521E and 530B.

The total landslide volume was estimated to be about 1,333 cubic metres.

The province’s Department of Construction has directed road management units to erect barriers, place warning signs and implement remedial measures to ensure road safety and maintain traffic flow.

The Provincial People's Committee has established a task force to inspect disaster response and recovery efforts across local areas.

Its Department of Agriculture and Environment has organised five inspection teams to direct the restoration of agricultural production in affected areas.

Vice chairman of the province’s People's Committee Đầu Thanh Tùng has ordered the authorities to maintain 24-hour command duty, closely monitor weather developments and promptly address dyke and irrigation issues.

They have also been required to take immediate action at the onset of any incident and mobilise forces to assist residents in flooded areas. — VNS