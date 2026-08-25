457 pupils in northern provinces awarded Vallet scholarships

HÀ NỘI — A total of 457 pupils from 55 high schools across northern provinces and cities received the 2026 Vallet scholarships on Monday in Hà Nội.

Presented by the Rencontres du Vietnam, the scholarships help encourage the spirit of studiousness and talent among the younger generation of the nation.

This is an annual activity of the Rencontres du Vietnam.

The pupils awarded are those who won medals in international Olympiad competitions, national top scorers in the 2026 high school graduation examination and pupils who achieved excellent results in provinces and cities in the northern region.

Each scholarship is worth VNĐ17 million (US$650).

Speaking at the ceremony, former Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng said he highly appreciated the contributions of the Rencontres du Vietnam.

The awarding of scholarships not only recognised the efforts of the pupils, but also demonstrated care and investment in the younger generation, especially high-quality human resources, enhancing the competitiveness of the country, he said.

The former Deputy PM said: “Behind those figures are young talents given added confidence, opportunities and motivation to study, grow and contribute to the country.

"Each scholarship is not only material support but also a trust placed in a generation of young people with knowledge, character, aspiration and responsibility, who will help shape Việt Nam’s position in the future.”

The Rencontres du Vietnam is awarding more than 2,100 Vallet scholarships to pupils and students across the country this year. In the northern region alone there are 624 scholarships, of which 457 are for outstanding high school pupils attending the ceremony on Monday.

Professor Trần Thanh Vân, chairman of the Rencontres du Vietnam, said that in the new development phase where science, technology and innovation were playing an increasingly important role, the country needed young people who were not only professionally excellent but also responsible to the community and driven by an aspiration to contribute to society.

“We hope that you will not only study well, but always maintain honesty, a sense of responsibility, humility and the compassion of a moral person," said Professor Vân.

"Wherever you study and work in the future, we hope you will always remember your homeland, share what you have received, and help those who come after you.”

As one of the 457 pupils receiving the Vallet scholarship, Nguyễn Lê Nhật Nam, a 12th grader at the Hà Nội National University of Education High School for the Gifted, shared his honour and happiness at receiving this long-standing scholarship and the support of professors and scientists from France.

With that sentiment, the scholarship is an encouragement, helping him continue to build his knowledge at university level in the coming period, Nam said.

“My most outstanding achievement in the past school year was winning a gold medal at the 2026 International Mathematical Olympiad in Shanghai. I feel that my study efforts over the three years have been recognised. This is also motivation for my upcoming academic journey,” added Nam.

The Vallet Scholarship Programme has been maintained since 2001. After more than 25 years, the programme has awarded more than 55,000 scholarships to outstanding Vietnamese pupils and students, with a total value of nearly VNĐ600 billion ($22.9 million).

Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam) is a prominent scientific non-profit organisation and an official partner of UNESCO, dedicated to promoting international scientific exchange and education. — VNS