Actress Kiều Thanh arrested in Hà Nội drug trafficking investigation

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Police Department has initiated legal proceedings against and detained actress Kiều Thanh, whose full name is Kiều Thị Thanh, 45, a resident of Hồng Hà Ward, for investigation into alleged illegal drug trafficking.

The information was released on Tuesday evening as the police launched a campaign to crack down on crime and drug-related offences across the capital.

Local police units have stepped up area inspections, monitored high-risk groups and conducted drug tests on suspected individuals.

According to police, at the time of the inspection, Thanh and several others were using heroin and methamphetamine.

Police said Thanh allegedly sold drugs to addicts for profit to fund her own drug use and regularly allowed people to gather and use drugs at her home.

The investigation found that members of the network operated discreetly, conducting most transactions through social media.

Following the drug suppliers, police continued tracing groups involved in drug consumption and the organisation of illegal drug use, uncovering several other groups that regularly gathered to use drugs.

Notably, some suspects continued to reoffend despite previous drug-related convictions.

They allegedly ordered drugs through the Telegram messaging application before gathering at private residences to use them.

Thanh rose to fame and became widely known for her role as Trà in Phía trước là bầu trời (The Sky Ahead), a 2001 television drama directed by Đỗ Thanh Hải.

Earlier, on June 29, during an inspection, Yên Hòa Ward’s Police discovered three people allegedly growing cannabis for personal use and sale to others.

A search of related locations resulted in the seizure of more than 3.3kg of dried cannabis, 97 cannabis plants and various items used for the cultivation, storage and illegal use of drugs.

The suspects were summoned to the ward’s Police Station for verification and investigation.

Based on initial evidence, the local police worked with the city Police Department’s Drug Crime Investigation Office to urgently trace and identify those involved.

During the initial expansion of the case, police summoned 15 suspects, opened a criminal case involving illegal drug trafficking and possession, and prosecuted five defendants.

Investigators determined that the cannabis-growing operation was only one link in a multi-level drug trafficking network involving several locations and groups.

Futher investigation

Given the complexity of the case, the city police department ordered the Drug Crime Investigation Office, Yên Hòa Ward’s Police and other professional units to focus on identifying the sources of the drugs, methods of communication and transactions, and the roles played by each person involved.

During the investigation, police identified Nguyễn Thị Đông, 47, and residing in Khương Đình Ward, Hà Nội, as allegedly supplying equipment used for illegal drug consumption.

On July 19, Yên Hòa Ward’s Police inspected Đông and allegedly caught her carrying 10 sets of drug-use equipment for delivery to customers.

A subsequent search of her residence resulted in the seizure of another 781 items of equipment.

Based on the evidence collected, police continued investigating a number of people suspected of involvement in drug use, trafficking and the organisation of illegal drug use.

By August 3, Yên Hòa Ward’s Police, in coordination with the Drug Crime Investigation Office, had summoned and questioned 98 people.

Drug tests showed that 68 of them tested positive.

After classifying the alleged offences and consolidating the evidence, police prepared criminal case files against 65 people, while 11 others were sent for compulsory drug rehabilitation in accordance with regulations.

Thanh was among those investigated and prosecuted in connection with alleged illegal drug trafficking.

During efforts to arrest suspects identified as playing leading roles in the network, one suspect allegedly put up fierce resistance, driving a car directly at police officers in an attempt to escape.

Faced with the dangerous situation, a Yên Hòa Ward’s police task force fired warning shots to stop and apprehend the suspect, ensuring the safety of officers and local residents.

As the investigation continued, the city’s police, in coordination with police in Yên Hòa, Khương Đình and Hoàn Kiếm wards, summoned a total of 226 people.

Drug tests showed that 144 tested positive.

Police have compiled case files for criminal proceedings against 147 people in accordance with the law.

Evidence seized during the investigation included 14.655kg of methamphetamine, 1.26kg of ketamine, 6.182kg of MDMA, more than 116g of heroin, one firearm and ammunition, 843 items of equipment used for illegal drug consumption, and other exhibits.

The police are also continuing to consolidate evidence and classify the alleged offences to ensure that those involved are dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. — VNS