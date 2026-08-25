Blind people celebrated for journey following President Hồ Chí Minh’s teachings

HÀ NỘI — Despite the longstanding struggles of Hà Nội's blind residents, the contributions of people with impaired vision to the capital city's development highlights just how far they have come, thanks in part to President Hồ Chí Minh’s teaching that disabled people can be useful.

His words do not stop at ordinary compassion, but uphold the dignity and immense potential contributions of blind people, becoming a torch that helps them gain confidence and take control of their destiny. Delegates said as much during a workshop about President Hồ Chí Minh’s thoughts on people with disabilities and the brilliant journey of blind people in Hà Nội.

Organised by the Hà Nội Association of the Blind, the event was a meaningful political and social milestone aimed at spreading the profound value of the President’s thoughts, while reviewing the proud historical journey of blind people’s achievements in the capital city.

Hoàng Mạnh Cường, deputy chairman at the Hà Nội Association of the Blind, said: “Seven decades have passed, yet that teaching has never become outdated. It has gone beyond the framework of mere consolation to become a guiding principle, a life aspiration and a drive to contribute for generations of blind people, and more broadly for disabled people nationwide.”

Thanks in part to Uncle Hồ’s teachings, soldiers who lost their sight in the war did not shy away from difficulties. They actively learned Braille and took the initiative to establish the Ba Đình Braille School.

“They were the pioneers who turned learning into a tool for contribution, and turned the President’s teachings into concrete action,” said Cường.

The founding of today's association of the blind has deep roots in the will of those soldiers.

“That is the most vivid proof of the spirit of 'Disabled but not useless' – a thought that not only moves hearts, but also enlightens the thinking of generations of blind people,” he said.

Having gone through more than half a century of struggle and unity, the Hà Nội Association of the Blind has continued to grow stronger. From simple Braille classes, blind people in Hà Nội have gained the confidence to advocate for themselves.

“We are no longer passive recipients waiting for support, but have become active subjects, contributing intellect and labour to the cause of building a cultured, civilised and modern capital,” said Cường.

“We hope that society will have a fuller understanding of the capabilities of blind people, working together to remove barriers and create a sustainable inclusive environment. We together state: President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought has been, is, and will forever be the guiding light in the journey of brilliance of blind people in the capital as they firmly step into the new era."

Đào Thùy Linh is a final year student at RMIT International University Việt Nam, co-founder of the STEP Club – Action for the Blind, head of the Vietnamese Blind Students Network and a member of the Executive Committee of the Đông Anh Commune Association for the Blind.

Linh said: “As a blind person, I have never wished for the road ahead to be smooth. What I've always hoped for is that I have enough courage to not stop in the face of a challenge, enough willpower to turn limitations into motivation, and enough gratitude so that what I receive today will become opportunities for others in the future.”

That is why, from a very young age, Linh has always believed that learning is not only a path that enables a blind person to live independently, but also a key to changing one’s life.

Only with knowledge can one confidently assert their own value, contribute to families and society, and prove through action that Uncle Hồ’s teaching 'Disabled but not useless' is not just a belief, but can fully become a reality in each person’s life, Linh said.

Linh added: “Someone once said that youth is most beautiful not because we have never stumbled, but because we always believe we can stand up and move on. For me, youth is even more beautiful when every day is lived with an ideal, with the opportunity to learn, contribute and see the good value we create for others."

At the event, the Hà Nội Association of the Blind awarded four collectives and five outstanding individuals in the 70-year emulation movement, honouring them and their achievements as a powerful testament to the brilliant journey of the city's blind residents. — VNS