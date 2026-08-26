Tây Ninh accelerates digital transformation of public services

TÂY NINH — Tây Ninh Province is strengthening digital transformation and the use of technology in administrative procedures to improve services for the public and businesses.

The move is part of efforts to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No 57 issued in December 2024, which calls for breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

With its infrastructure being strengthened, the southern province is well positioned to move from process digitalisation to data-driven governance.

All 82 communes and 14 wards have 5G, which covers 91 per cent of the population.

Fibre-optic connections are available to 96.25 per cent of households, and more than 99 per cent of records have been digitised.

The province has 1,851 administrative procedures, of which 1,510, or 81.6 per cent, are provided fully online.

It has received more than 1.5 million applications and resolved over 1.46 million since the implementation of the two-tier local government system in July 2025. Only 1,501 applications, or 0.1 per cent, were overdue.

Phạm Tấn Hòa, deputy chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, said digital transformation faced several challenges, particularly poor coordination between the information systems of various ministries and agencies.

Differences in accounts, interfaces, procedures, and data requirements have caused duplication and increased the risk of errors.

The province proposed improving the legal framework for online administrative procedures, aligning regulations with the two-tier local government model, and strengthening data sharing.

It also called for upgrades to national public service systems and specialised training for officials in data management, digitalisation, database use, cybersecurity, and online procedures. — VNS