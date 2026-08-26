Robots, AI and factories of tomorrow on display

HÀ NỘI — Hundreds of international companies are showcasing their latest machines, robots, and automation technologies at the Vietnam International Machine Tool Exhibition (CMES) in Hà Nội, as manufacturers increasingly look to automation to improve productivity and product quality.

The exhibition is bringing together technology providers, manufacturers, investors, and buyers to explore new solutions, seek business opportunities, and connect with potential partners.

Among the technologies on display are advanced robotic systems designed to work together in increasingly automated production environments.

“We are showcasing KUKA’s most advanced robot models, built on the company’s latest-generation control platform,” Huỳnh Phong Phú of KUKA Vietnam told Việt Nam News.

“What is particularly noteworthy is that these robots are all connected and work in coordination with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). The AMRs move autonomously between different robotic stations, working with fixed robots to demonstrate what a smart factory of the future could look like.”

For businesses, the exhibition is also an opportunity to introduce new products and attract new customers.

Nguyễn Trọng Chiến of Bodor Laser Vietnam said the company was showcasing its latest products and had already secured orders for 20kW machines on the first day of the exhibition.

For some companies, the event also represents an opportunity to expand their presence in the northern market.

Hoàng Liên Sơn of Yuasa Vietnam Co., Ltd said the company had operated in Việt Nam for 19 years but was participating in an exhibition in the northern region for the first time.

“Given the scale of this exhibition, we expect our participation to help us expand our presence and reach more customers in Hà Nội and across northern Việt Nam,” he said.

Beyond equipment, after-sales services and technical support are also becoming increasingly important factors for customers when selecting automation solutions.

Bùi Hương Ly of Techno Vietnam Industries Co., Ltd said the company’s engineering team was one of its key strengths.

“Whenever a problem arises, we can send our engineers to the site to resolve it,” she said, adding that this gave the company an advantage over some foreign firms operating in Việt Nam.

From robots to smart factories

The exhibition also highlights the rapid evolution of automation technology in Việt Nam.

According to Dương Nguyên Bình, Vice President of the Việt Nam Automation Association, Vietnamese business leaders are increasingly moving away from standalone automated machines towards integrated production systems.

“There has been a significant shift in the thinking and actions of Vietnamese business leaders. They are moving from using standalone automated machines and production lines towards integrated systems aimed at smart manufacturing,” he said.

The integration of machinery, robots, automation technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), together with human involvement, is becoming increasingly important, he added.

Manufacturing is consequently moving towards greater intelligence, greener production and a more circular model.

Sơn said the evolution of automation could be seen clearly over the past five to 10 years.

“About five to ten years ago, automation mainly involved integrating robots into production lines. Today, businesses are adding technologies such as AI-powered cameras and AI-based control software to further increase the level of automation and improve accuracy,” he said.

Falling investment costs are also making automation more accessible to domestic manufacturers.

Phú added that the use of robots and automation had become increasingly widespread in recent years, while initial investment costs had fallen significantly.

One of the main benefits was reduced dependence on the skills and availability of manual labour, he said.

“Automation helps ensure stable production capacity, output and product quality,” he said.

Connecting businesses and technology

Organised for the second time, the exhibition has doubled its number of exhibitors compared with last year, according to the organisers.

Jacob Tang of CMES organisers said the event was expected to provide a platform connecting Vietnamese businesses with Chinese companies and supporting Vietnamese enterprises in improving production capabilities and product quality.

The exhibition is also attracting buyers looking for new suppliers and technologies.

Quản Minh Vân, a visitor, said: “My colleagues and I are here to visit the exhibition and look for suppliers, both from overseas and in Vietnam. As a buyer, I also need to identify new sources of supply for our company.”

For Vietnamese manufacturers, access to advanced technologies can create both opportunities and challenges, according to Bình.

Businesses need to carefully consider the equipment and machinery they invest in, as well as the direction of their future development. At the same time, exhibitions such as CMES provide opportunities to access advanced technologies and connect with manufacturers and researchers.

“This creates favourable conditions for businesses to move beyond incremental improvements and instead make greater strides, or even technological leaps, in their development,” he said.

The exhibition runs until August 28 at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre in Đông Anh Commune on the northern outskirts of Hà Nội. VNS