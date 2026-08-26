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An Giang seeks identity of soldier through photograph buried with him

August 26, 2026 - 16:56
Authorities are asking the public to examine a young woman’s restored portrait and personal items found with a fallen soldier whose identity remains unknown.
The restored portrait photo. — VNA/VNS Photo

AN GIANG — Authorities in the southern province of An Giang have restored a damaged portrait photograph found buried with the unidentified remains of a fallen soldier, hoping it will help discover his identity.

The photo turned up during DNA sampling work at Hà Tiên War Cemetery, where a provincial team has been exhuming graves to collect genetic material for identification.

Restorers were able to bring the faded image into focus, revealing a young woman with parted hair, several hairpins and a dark-coloured top – a possible clue to who the soldier was, the province's Steering Committee 515 said on Wednesday.

When it was found, the photo was stained, caked in soil and partly flaking after decades underground.

Officials don't yet know who the woman is or what she meant to the soldier. But they believe the photo, buried alongside his remains, could help relatives, former comrades or others who knew him identify who he was.

The original photograph, ravaged by decades buried underground. — VNA/VNS Photo

The team also recovered a comb, a belt buckle and other personal items nearby. Each was logged by grave location and is being preserved for verification.

The find is part of a broader identification drive underway across the province. As of August 25, teams at Hà Tiên War Cemetery had opened 1,608 graves and collected DNA from 1,280 of them; the remaining 328 yielded no usable samples.

Provincewide, crews have opened 4,368 graves and gathered 3,233 samples so far.

Steering Committee 515 is asking the public to look over the photo – original and restored – and the recovered items, in case they recognise the woman or have information about the soldier.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to come forward for verification by calling Steering Committee 515 at +84 976 222 525. — VNS

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