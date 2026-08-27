Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Việt Nam successfully breeds three-spined horseshoe crabs in captivity

August 27, 2026 - 10:29
The achievement is expected to contribute to genetic resource conservation, large-scale breeding programmes and research into marine biotechnology applications.
An overview of the meeting announcing the three-spined horseshoe crabs breeding programme. 

HCM CITY — A HCM City-based company has successfully domesticated and bred three-spined horseshoe crabs (Tachypleus tridentatus) in captivity, producing 2,388 healthy juveniles.

The achievement is expected to contribute to genetic resource conservation, large-scale breeding programmes and research into marine biotechnology applications.

The announcement was made at a council to evaluate the results of a science, technology and innovation project funded without State budget support, convened by the Hồ Chí Minh City Department of Science and Technology.

The evaluation, titled Research into the domestication and Experimental Breeding and Reproduction of the Three-Spined Horseshoe Crab (Tachypleus tridentatus), was conducted at the request of the project’s lead organisation, TC Global Group Joint Stock Company.

At the event, Mai Như Trinh, a representative of TC Global Group Joint Stock Company, said the project aims to study the domestication and experimental breeding and reproduction of three-spined horseshoe crabs under conditions suitable for Việt Nam.

The findings are expected to provide a scientific basis for genetic resource conservation and the development of breeding stock, while laying the groundwork for further research and applications of marine biotechnology, he added.

The project involved scientific experiments combined with biological descriptive research, technical fluctuation analysis and testing of technological processes under controlled artificial (indoor RAS) and semi-natural conditions.

According to the report, the company implemented an intensive experimental farming model at three facilities in Bình Tân, Long Sơn and Cần Giờ.

It successfully produced 2,388 healthy, uniform juvenile horseshoe crabs meeting commercial quality standards for release. The technology enables 100 per cent control of artificial rearing conditions, eliminating dependence on natural breeding seasons and mitigating the risks associated with degradation of tidal-flat environments.

Việt Nam has successfully bred three-spined horseshoe crabs in captivity. — VNA/VNS Photo 

The company also effectively controls fungal infections in embryos and moulting-related shell entrapment syndrome through an optimised trace-mineral buffer system. Survival and growth rates were significantly higher than those recorded in traditional extensive farming models.

The project results demonstrate the potential to supply breeding stock on a large scale for national marine resource restoration programmes, while laying the groundwork for the extraction of horseshoe crab blue blood to produce Tachypleus Amebocyte Lysate (TAL), a reagent used in biomedical and pharmaceutical testing and with particularly high economic value.

The initiative could help reduce pressure on wild horseshoe crab populations, which are classified as Endangered (EN) by the IUCN, contribute to the conservation of coastal biodiversity in Việt Nam and create high-skilled jobs for local workers at coastal facilities. — VNS

 

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Tây Ninh steps up search and identification of martyrs

The search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains in Tây Ninh Province is being advanced through DNA testing and witness testimony, helping restore the identities of those who sacrificed their lives and bring them home to their families and hometowns.
Society

Đà Nẵng starts two key traffic projects

Đà Nẵng has started construction of two key infrastructure traffic projects with an investment of nearly VNĐ4.3 trillion (US$165 million), improving traffic flow and creating synchronised road and inner water systems for a wider development space between Đà Nẵng and Tam Kỳ.
Society

Robots, AI and factories of tomorrow on display

From smart robots and AI-powered machines to integrated production systems, the latest automation technologies are on display at the Vietnam International Machine Tool Exhibition (CMES) in Hà Nội. The event reflects a growing shift among Vietnamese manufacturers towards smarter, greener and more efficient production.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom