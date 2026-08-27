Vĩnh Long seeks to increase agriculture value through technology

VĨNH LONG — Vĩnh Long Province is promoting high technology, digital transformation, and the circular economy to shift from conventional agricultural production towards a value-driven agricultural economy.

The efforts are in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, issued in December 2024.

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province has more than 517,000ha of land under agriculture, forests, and aquaculture, or well over 80 per cent of its natural area.

It is focusing on standardising production and improving traceability to raise the quality and value of agricultural products.

Its strategy centres on high technology, digital transformation, green and circular agriculture, and stronger links between production, processing, and markets.

Trần Trường Giang, deputy director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, said Vĩnh Long is shifting from a “production agriculture” mindset to an “agricultural economy” approach, with efficiency, added value, and markets at the centre.

It has created codes for more than 935 planting areas covering over 33,960ha and for 71 export packaging facilities.

These support key products such as durian, green-skinned and pink-flesh grapefruit, rambutan, longan, coconut, and sweet potato in meeting export requirements in markets including the US, EU, New Zealand, South Korea, and China.

The province has 85,600ha under organic and high-tech farming, accounting for 11 per cent of its agricultural area.

Technology is also being applied directly in agricultural production, including drones to spray plant protection products and water-saving irrigation systems and electronic field diaries to enable farmers to manage production more efficiently.

The province is also promoting deep processing and the circular economy.

Châu Văn Hòa, deputy chairman of the Vĩnh Long People’s Committee, said the province has directed the agriculture sector to develop and expand agricultural extension models and promote production suited to the conditions obtaining in each area.

By 2030, the province aims for agriculture to contribute 23–24 per cent of its economy.

It plans to expand logistics and processing infrastructure, improve climate-change adaptation through digital data systems, and explore carbon-credit markets to support low-emission agriculture. — VNS