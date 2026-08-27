Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Việt Nam tops sources of international student in RoK

August 27, 2026 - 07:10
Notably, Việt Nam ranked first for the first time in the number of international students in the country, with 96,834 students, accounting for 31.5 per cent of the total.

 

The Vietnamese Student Sports Festival in RoK, held in July 2026, attracted nearly 1,000 students from 31 Vietnamese student associations across the country. VNA/VNS Photo

SEOUL – For the first time, Việt Nam ranks top in the number of international students currently studying in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The number of international students enrolled at higher education institutions in the RoK reached 307,464 this year, up 54,030, or 21.3 per cent, from 2025 and surpassing 300,000 for the first time, according to the 2026 Basic Education Statistics released by the RoK’s Ministry of Education and the Korean Educational Development Institute (KEDI) on Wednesday.

Vietnamese student topped the list with 96,834, accounting for 31.5 per cent of the total. China ranked second with 78,890 students (25.7 per cent), followed by Uzbekistan with 20,876, Nepal with 20,118, and Mongolia with 17,189.

Alongside the rapid growth in international students, the number of students from multicultural and migrant backgrounds at the RoK's primary and secondary schools also continued to rise, reaching 210,838 in 2026, up 8,630, or 4.3 per cent, from the previous year. Meanwhile, the overall number of primary and secondary students fell by 189,007 to 5.36 million.

Statistics show that the number of students from migrant backgrounds continued to increase amid a decline in the RoK's overall student population due to the country's low birth rate. Among this group, students with one or both parents who are foreign nationals accounted for a significant proportion.

Việt Nam becoming the largest source of international students in the RoK for the first time highlights the continued expansion of educational exchanges between the two countries amid a sharp increase in international students in the Notheast Asian country. VNA/VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Đà Nẵng starts two key traffic projects

Đà Nẵng has started construction of two key infrastructure traffic projects with an investment of nearly VNĐ4.3 trillion (US$165 million), improving traffic flow and creating synchronised road and inner water systems for a wider development space between Đà Nẵng and Tam Kỳ.
Society

Robots, AI and factories of tomorrow on display

From smart robots and AI-powered machines to integrated production systems, the latest automation technologies are on display at the Vietnam International Machine Tool Exhibition (CMES) in Hà Nội. The event reflects a growing shift among Vietnamese manufacturers towards smarter, greener and more efficient production.
Society

International cooperation in science, education opens door to knowledge

“Priority should be given to artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, quantum technology and new energy,” Associate Professor Dr Hoàng Anh Sơn, Director of the Graduate University of Science and Technology under the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology said on Wednesday afternoon.
Society

An Giang to launch online citizen reception model

The An Giang Province People’s Committee has issued Decision No. 3922 introducing an online citizen reception model to improve digital transformation and administrative reform, and make it easier to resolve complaints, denunciations and petitions.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom