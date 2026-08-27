$18.5 million road links tourism site with Tuyên Quang–Phú Thọ Expressway

TUYÊN QUANG — Tuyên Quang Province on Thursday opened a nearly VNĐ500 billion (US$18.5 million) road project connecting the Mỹ Lâm mineral spring tourism site with National Highway 2D and the Tuyên Quang–Phú Thọ Expressway.

The project was completed in time for celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

The road is expected to help complete the local transport infrastructure network and strengthen connectivity between the Mỹ Lâm mineral spring tourism site and major transport routes. It will also open up new development space for urban areas, tourism, trade and services in the province.

The project is nearly 8.9km long, with a total investment of VNĐ487 billion, and runs through Mỹ Lâm Ward and Nhữ Khê Commune.

It connects the Mỹ Lâm mineral spring tourism site with National Highway 2D, the Tuyên Quang–Phú Thọ Expressway, the Tuyên Quang–Hà Giang Expressway and other key transport routes in the area.

According to Lê Thanh Sơn, director of the provincial Department of Construction, the road was built to standards of a secondary urban arterial road, with a design speed of 50km per hour.

Major components include the roadbed and pavement, Phú Lâm Bridge, drainage systems, restored irrigation canals, sidewalks and greenery, retaining walls and slope reinforcement, intersections, street lighting, traffic safety facilities and other auxiliary works.

The completion of the road will not only meet local demand for travel and goods transportation but also facilitate more effective use of the area's potential and advantages.

In particular, the road is expected to become an important transport corridor supporting the development of the Mỹ Lâm mineral spring tourism site, expanding urban space and facilitating investment in trade, services and tourism.

At the inauguration ceremony, Lê Thị Kim Dung, permanent deputy secretary of the Tuyên Quang Party Committee, praised the efforts and sense of responsibility of agencies and units involved in the project.

She also thanked local residents for their support and cooperation in site clearance, which helped ensure the project was implemented and completed on schedule.

Dung called for the road investor to maximise the effectiveness of the investment once it is put into operation and ensure it is aligned with the area's infrastructure, planning and development orientations.

This, she said, would create greater room for attracting investment and developing urban areas, trade, services and tourism, while turning investment resources into new drivers of growth and delivering tangible benefits to local people.

In the coming period, the province will continue to tap the potential of the Mỹ Lâm mineral spring tourism site and surrounding areas, while attracting capable investors and gradually developing high-quality tourism products and services focused on resorts and wellness.

The province will seek to harness the area's potential while protecting the environment, preserving landscapes and cultural identity, creating jobs and improving incomes, and ensuring local residents can participate in and benefit from development.

With the nearly VNĐ500 billion road now operational, Mỹ Lâm Ward, Nhữ Khê Commune and surrounding areas have gained an important new transport corridor, creating momentum for expanded development.

The project is also expected to improve inter-regional connectivity and provide a foundation for Tuyên Quang to make more effective use of its potential in tourism, urban development, trade and services, contributing to the province's goal of rapid and sustainable growth. — VNS