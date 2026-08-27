Draft proposal offers financial support for digital transformation workers

HÀ NỘI — People working in dedicated roles in digital transformation, information security and cybersecurity could receive an additional monthly allowance under a new draft proposal by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Under Government Decree 179/2025/NĐ-CP issued on July 1, 2025, eligible employees are entitled to a monthly allowance of VNĐ5 million (US$190). The payment is made alongside their monthly salary, but is not included in the calculation of social or health insurance contributions and benefits.

The policy aims to attract professionals to digital transformation roles in the public sector.

According to the draft circular currently open for public feedback from the Ministry of Science and Technology, those eligible for the allowance must hold dedicated positions in digital transformation or work in leadership or management positions at agencies, organisations or units specialising in digital transformation, as assigned by relevant authorities.

Civil servants, public employees and leaders who only take on part-time digital transformation duties alongside their main jobs would not be eligible for the allowance.

For commune-level civil servants, the draft stipulates that they must meet two conditions. They must be assigned dedicated digital transformation duties in writing, and such duties must be their main and regular responsibility or account for more than 50 per cent of their workload.

Under the draft, eligible employees are divided into three groups, with each group corresponding to a list of specific job positions.

The first group comprises civil servants working in agencies and organisations from the central to commune levels who hold dedicated positions in digital transformation. These include specialists in digital technology industry management, information technology applications and digital transformation, the digital economy, digital society and electronic transactions, as well as IT and digital transformation specialists in the offices of provincial and municipal National Assembly delegations and People’s Councils.

Also included are commune-level specialists in IT application management and digital transformation, as well as those responsible for broadcasting and television, journalism, local and external communications, postal services, IT applications, electronic transactions, digital government, the digital economy, digital society and digital transformation.

Other eligible positions include specialists in administrative procedure control, e-government development and monitoring IT applications at commune-level People's Committees.

The second group is made up of public employees working at public non-business units from the central to commune levels. Under the draft, eligible positions fall into two categories: IT application and digital transformation specialists from grades 1 to 5, and electronic transaction management specialists from grades 3 to 5.

Finally, the third group comprises leaders and managers of agencies, organisations and units specialising in digital transformation who are directly assigned to oversee digital technology industries, IT application and digital transformation, electronic transactions, the digital economy and digital society. — VNS