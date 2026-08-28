Health expert proposes health insurance coverage for infertility treatment

HÀ NỘI — Globally, the rate of infertility is relatively high, with every one in six people experiencing infertility in their lifetime, according to the World Health Organization. In Việt Nam, a study conducted as part of a State project reported that 7.7 per cent of couples suffer from infertility requiring medical intervention.

However, experts said at the 2026 International Conference on Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Hà Nội on August 28 that by now, this figure is certainly higher.

Professor Nguyễn Viết Tiến, president of the Vietnam Association of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, said at the event that the trend of marrying later — resulting in a higher age at marriage — has contributed to a rise in infertility rates.

Meanwhile, treatment costs, particularly for in vitro fertilisation (IVF), remain a significant financial burden for many families.

Currently, the average cost of a single IVF cycle ranges from VNĐ70 million to VNĐ100 million (US$2,700 to $3,800), depending on the underlying causes and the complexity of the specific case. The more complex the cause, the higher the cost.

With a population of over 100 million, Việt Nam inevitably has a significant number of couples requiring assistance for infertility. Tiến said that creating an insurance policy for infertility patients would therefore be a highly humane measure.

According to Tiến, many countries around the world have passed policies to support patients dealing with infertility, and Việt Nam should also take steps to do the same.

"As those directly treating infertile couples, we deeply understand their circumstances, aspirations and the challenges they face. I sincerely hope that such support policies will be studied and implemented soon — gradually, yet practically and effectively," he said.

Dr Đinh Anh Tuấn, director general of the Administration of Maternal and Children's Affairs at the Ministry of Health, highlighted the landmark achievements of the obstetrics and neonatal sectors in Việt Nam, ranging from mastering modern foetal intervention techniques to efforts to save premature infants weighing only 400–500 grammes.

Tuấn said that at the community level, maternal and child healthcare has transformed significantly since the 1990s, when institutional deliveries stood at just 60 per cent compared to over 100 per cent today — with remaining deliveries in remote regions directly assisted by dedicated village midwives.

Consequently, the maternal mortality rate has been kept exceptionally low (under 40 per 100,000 live births, with around 180 cases recorded annually). At the same time, child mortality has decreased sharply, and the child malnutrition rate has fallen below the critical 10 per cent threshold.

“These healthcare improvements have laid a vital foundation for the physical development and overall stature of the younger generation. Driven by professional solidarity, comprehensive training and hands-on technology transfer from central to local levels, the sector continues to empower local medical staff to better protect the health of Vietnamese mothers and children,” Tuấn said.

He also expressed appreciation for the contributions of the obstetrics sector to the formulation of legal policies and the refinement of professional guidelines, which establish a solid framework for maternal and child healthcare.

“The presentations shared at the event will equip medical professionals, particularly those at the local level, with the knowledge and skills to enhance their expertise and better serve the health of mothers and children in Việt Nam,” Tuấn said.

Jointly organised by the Vietnam Association of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the Vinmec Healthcare System, the conference brought together 600 leading domestic and international experts.

During the event, participants were updated on the latest advancements in obstetrics and gynaecology, assisted reproduction, fetal medicine, ultrasound, gynecologic oncology and various other specialities.

Topics also included high-risk pregnancies, minimally invasive surgery, prenatal diagnosis, menopause and endocrine health, among others.

The forum was a chance for domestic and international experts to stay up to date on the latest advancements, share practical experiences, discuss industry trends and expand professional networks. — VNS