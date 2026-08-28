Đồng Nai expands grassroots innovation models, sites

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai City’s localities are developing a range of innovation models and sites to promote grassroots innovation and bring ideas, technological solutions and support resources closer to the public and businesses.

The efforts are in line with Politburo Resolution No. 57 issued in December 2024 on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

Đại Phước Commune established an innovation site last month to support local people and businesses with innovation, intellectual property, and trademark registration.

This month, Xuân Phú Commune launched innovation sites and clubs in three hamlets – Xuân Phú, Xuân Tiến, and Lang Minh.

They are the first such models at hamlet or neighbourhood level in the southern city.

They assist individuals, businesses, co-operatives, and other producers of products recognised under the country’s “One Commune – One Product” programme with using technology, developing local products, and promoting digital transformation and innovation.

Võ Hoàng Khai, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology, said Xuân Phú Commune’s decision to locate the sites in hamlets rather than administrative offices will help innovation activities better reflect local production and business needs.

The southern city aims to establish at least one innovation site or creative space in each of its 41 communes and wards this year, creating a network connecting businesses, universities, experts, and communities.

The Department of Science and Technology will provide localities with professional support, operating standards, and connections with expert networks to develop the grassroots innovation network. — VNS