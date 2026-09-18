Localities accelerate scientific and technology development, innovation

HÀ NỘI — Localities nationwide have been stepping up efforts to achieve breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, in line with the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s Resolution 57.

In southern Tây Ninh Province, authorities have gradually shifted from simply applying technology towards building technological capabilities, with strategic technologies, data and innovation serving as drivers of development.

The province has identified six major challenges in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation requiring action.

These include boosting the digital economy’s contribution to gross regional domestic product, developing a carbon credit market linked to green growth and promoting deeper integration into global value chains.

Other priority actions are developing renewable energy, building an ecosystem to support business innovation and innovative start-ups and establishing an autonomous AI ecosystem.

Tây Ninh has drawn up a draft strategy for developing its unmanned aerial vehicle ecosystem through 2030, including organising thematic activities on AI to promote its application in management and administration.

Regarding digital infrastructure, the specialised data transmission network for State agencies now connects all departments and commune-level People's Committees. All communes and wards have also been covered by 5G networks.

Alongside technological development, the province is focusing on building an innovation ecosystem and developing technology human resources. Tây Ninh currently has 30 science and technology enterprises, 60 businesses implementing innovative start-up projects, 17 innovation projects, and five innovative products that have been commercialised.

Meanwhile, Cà Mau has identified breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation as a core driver of local socio-economic development.

Digital infrastructure across the province is being reviewed and upgraded, with coordinated improvements to broadband networks and mobile coverage in remote areas and coastal communities.

Cà Mau has made significant progress in digital transformation, expanding telecommunications infrastructure, broadband internet and fibre optic networks to achieve 100 per cent population coverage.

Various models applying AI and biotechnology in high-tech aquaculture, digitalisation of logistics chains for the shrimp and crab industries, and vessel monitoring systems are also gradually delivering results.

In late June, Đồng Tiến Commune in northern Thanh Hóa Province installed a comprehensive AI kiosk at its Public Administrative Service Centre for trial operation, supporting residents in carrying out administrative procedures.

The model has so far shown good initial results, providing residents with an additional convenient and efficient way to access public services at the local level.

Residents are being assisted in using the AI kiosk, particularly vulnerable groups, older people and those less familiar with technology.

The use of AI kiosks has made it easier for residents and businesses to submit and process administrative documents. More importantly, by using the system, residents are gradually moving away from dependence on officials to independently looking up information, completing declarations and carrying out procedures in the digital environment.

Resolute action to remove bottlenecks

Sereral shortcomings in the resolution's implementation still require further attention, particularly those involving issues with data, infrastructure and resources along with shared platforms.

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm emphasised the need to carry out a 100-day action plan to address digital transformation bottlenecks, bring about meaningful change and ensure that digital transformation delivers tangible results.

In Nghệ An, the provincial steering committee for science and technology development, innovation, digital transformation, administrative reform and Project 06 has issued Plan 02-KH/BCĐ for a 100-day campaign to address digital transformation bottlenecks across the province.

Specifically, Nghệ An is focusing on eliminating mobile coverage blackspots and addressing electricity shortages at public offices, particularly in remote areas, ethnic communities and mountainous regions.

The provincial Department of Science and Technology is reviewing and advising the province on issuing a provincial data architecture framework, data governance framework and data dictionary.

For the digital economy, Nghệ An Province is developing and publishing a catalogue of open data and data services that can be safely used, while standardising and publishing application programming interface documentation and conditions of use.

Meanwhile, Quảng Ninh city has identified 53 key tasks, including 45 tasks under the provincial plan and eight tasks to be coordinated with central agencies.

The progress of each agency and locality is being continuously monitored through the city's online system for monitoring and evaluating task implementation.

Resolution 57 is being carried out through actions and tasks designed to meet real-world needs, with residents' needs and management effectiveness at the centre.

Technology is no longer confined to applications, but is becoming a tool for addressing specific challenges in everyday life. VNS