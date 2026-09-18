Esports team hope for three medals from Asian Games

Esports

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese esports athletes are determined to win three medals in their second appearance in the Asian Games (ASIAD), which will begin next week in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan.

Việt Nam sent competitors to the last Games in China, but they failed to win a medal despite some strong performances.

At the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Games, the competition's 20th edition, Việt Nam's 29-member contingent will take part in four of the 11 medal events, which encompass 13 game titles, targeting at least two silvers and one bronze.

They will compete in League of Legends, PUBG Mobile - Asian Games version, NARAKA: Bladepoint and Identity V - Asian Games version.

According to the coaching staff, Việt Nam are particularly strong in the first three titles, as their athletes regularly compete in international tournaments.

“ASIAD is one of the most important sporting arenas where many athletes aspire to compete. When representing the national team, athletes no longer compete as individuals, for a specific club or in a particular game title. Instead, they compete under a single, shared name: Việt Nam," said Đỗ Việt Hùng, team head and president of the Việt Nam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association, at the team's send-off ceremony on September 16 in HCM City.

"The team's goal is not merely to earn medals, but also to demonstrate the capability, mettle and increasingly prominent position of Vietnamese esports on the Asian stage."

Hùng said he was confident that, after rigorous selection and professional preparation, supported by the collaboration of game publishers, clubs, businesses and the community, the athletes would enter the Games with the utmost confidence and determination.

He added that the Games would be a good opportunity for athletes to gain international competition experience, enhance their capabilities and gradually strengthen the position of Vietnamese esports, creating further momentum for the development of the esports ecosystem and the domestic digital sports economy.

Prior to the Games, players underwent intensive training and competed in international tournaments in Malaysia and South Korea to sharpen their skills.

Trần Công Tình, who will compete in the NARAKA: Bladepoint event, said on behalf of the team that Vietnamese athletes would compete with complete determination and responsibility and strictly follow their tactics. They would remain fully focused under pressure and compete confidently against Asia's best players.

Esports events will be held from September 23 to October 2 at the Aichi International Exhibition Centre. VNS