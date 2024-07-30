Society
In the Spotlight

Leaders extend congratulations to Moroccan King on coronation anniversary

July 30, 2024 - 20:46
Vietnamese leaders extended congratulations to Moroccan King and Moroccan leaders on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the King’s coronation.
King Mohammed VI of Morocco. AFP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI – President Tô Lâm on Tuesday sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the King’s coronation (July 30, 1999-2024).

The same day, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended congratulations to his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn sent his congratulatory message to President of the Moroccan House of Councillors Naam Miyara and President of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami, on the occasion of the anniversary.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also offered congratulations to Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita. – VNS

