Viet Nam Women's Union extends condolences to women, people affected by flash floods in China

HÀ NỘI — President of the Viet Nam Women's Union (VWU) Lê Thị Thủy on Friday sent a letter to Shen Yiqin, President of the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF), extending her sympathy to women and people in areas severely affected by flash floods along the China-Nepal border on Wednesday.

In the letter, Thủy extended her heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to Shen, as well as women and people in the affected areas, over the losses and hardships caused by the disaster.

Việt Nam and China are neighbouring countries with a long-standing traditional friendship and geographical proximity. In the spirit of friendship, solidarity and close bonds between the two countries, the VWU and Vietnamese women from all walks of life have always given sincere care and solidarity to Chinese women and people.

“We believe that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, with the direction of the Government, coordination among women's organisations at all levels, and the efforts of relevant authorities and the Chinese people, search and rescue operations and efforts to overcome the consequences of the disaster will be carried out effectively, helping affected localities swiftly recover, restore production and rebuild people's livelihoods,” she wrote.

Thủy expressed her hope that women and people in the disaster-hit areas would remain resilient, overcome the difficulties and soon stabilise their lives. — VNA/VNS