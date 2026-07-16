Peru’s gastronomic event promotes rich cuisine

HCM CITY — A culinary event titled “Peru: A Symphony of Flavors” is being held in HCM City to celebrate the 205th Anniversary of Peru’s Independence as well as the bilateral friendship between Peru and Việt Nam.

Held by the Embassy of Peru in Việt Nam and JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon, the event is taking place from July 16 to 19 at the Nikura Restaurant and Pisco Hana Bar inside the hotel.

Visitors will get to enjoy a Special Peruvian Festival Menu – a wide range of dishes prepared by two experienced Peruvian chefs, such as Anticucho (marinated grilled beef heart skewers), Pisco Sour cocktail, Tres leches cake with pisco, and other dishes that highlight the flavours of Peru.

​This event aims to strengthen the bonds of friendship between Peru and Việt Nam through the universal language of food. It also provides an opportunity to showcase the diversity of Peruvian gastronomy, promote cultural exchange, and foster a deeper appreciation of Peru’s culinary traditions among Vietnamese and international visitors.

From July 17 to 19, the Special Peruvian Festival Menu is available for lunch (11.30am – 2.30pm) and dinner (6.00pm – 10.00pm). It is open to the public by reservation. — VNS